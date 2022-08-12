New Routes
Quarantine measures remain fairly strict throughout Japan, but go-karting through Shinjuku dressed like Mario and Luigi is a touch easier now that Japan Airlines offers a daily nonstop flight from San Diego in August (up from four days a week). Canada’s loosened Covid requirements make exploring Montreal’s insane food scene a cinch (Poutine! Smoked meat! The Time Out Market!), especially since Air Canada will up the frequency of their direct jaunts to Montreal to five by September.
Across the border at Tijuana International Airport (TIJ), Volaris Airlines now flies direct to Oaxaca’s Puerto Escondido just in time to surf La Punta’s summer swell. Check into the stark design marvel, Hotel Terrestre, sip some iconic mezcal, and wade in the bioluminescent lagoon (Laguna de Manialtepec).
Speaking Of Border Crossings
Flying in and out of TIJ might take less time. The newly expanded 430,000-square-foot Cross Border X-press (CBX) processing facility aims to lessen those mind-numbing waits at the border. For those who haven’t been down in a bit, long lines formed going into Mexico during Covid, but recently completed construction on additional southbound screening lines should facilitate faster access to TIJ. The airport is also adding 40 new check-in counters and two new boarding gates. The northbound expansion into the U.S. should be completed in the coming months.
News From Hawai’i
Hawai’i’s going all-in on regenerative travel. In addition to participating in their Mālama Hawai’i program (travelers earn hotel perks for volunteer projects like planting trees or beach clean-ups), the state is actively aiming to preserve natural and cultural sites plagued by over-tourism. You now need reservations (even for hiking, in some cases) to access key destinations like Kaua’i’s Hā’ena State Park (30 days in advance), Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge and Lighthouse, O’ahu’s Diamond Head State Monument (14 days in advance), Hanauma Bay (48-hours), Maui’s Wai’ānapanapa State Park (30 days), and Haleakalā National Park (reservations are accepted 60 days in advance and are only required for sunrise visits).
The Aloha State is also tackling its sunscreen problem. Chemicals in sunblock harm coral reefs, so Hawai’i has banned creams with octinoxate and oxybenzone (that includes most of the organic brands like Alba, Coola, etc, too). Check the ingredients and err on the side of thick mineral sunscreen, lifeguard-style. By October, all non-mineral sunscreens will be illegal in Maui, though free sunscreen dispensers will be placed on major beaches.
Local-ish Travel Opportunities To Score Tickets To Pronto
In August, Valle de Guadalupe will celebrate the 25-day Fiestas de la Vendimia, a wine festival like none other. Don’t miss the Muestra del Vino wine tasting event with over 80 wineries and samples from over 50 regional chefs on August 5. The highlight of the festival is the family-friendly Concurso de Paellas on August 21 with 70 wines to sample and 90 chefs vying for the best paella crown.
Closer to home, Outstanding in the Field is returning to SoCal in October for two nights at the Temecula Olive Oil Company with San Diego chef extraordinaire Brian Redzikowski (Kettner Exchange).
