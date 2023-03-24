Are you kidding me with this cover? Tony Hawk—all of 14 years old—floating mid-trick at Del Mar Skate Ranch circa 1982 while a couple of local boys with bangs look on? What a moment.
Makes me want to get up from this desk, walk out of this office, and drop into a skate ramp, which is a terrible idea. Trying to ollie on the office carpet would land me in a cartoon body cast. But still, this photo inspires me. Makes me want to fly.
Since I was young, I’ve been recklessly throwing myself into water, any that I see. Charges my batteries, electrifies my marrow jumping in rivers, lakes, oceans. The colder the water, the bolder I feel. At quieter times, I often feel called to stand on my head on the edge of cliffs, at the tops of mountains, or on beaches as the sun rises or sets. Get a new perspective. Life looks different upside down. Reminds me to breathe deeper. Getting out is so often where things get good.
So in this issue we’re looking outside, celebrating what we find. We’re turning off our phones and breathing fresh air. Getting our fingernails dirty. Playing guitar in the dancing shadows of a campfire, then lying on the ground watching stars fall green across the sky. Waking up and skinny-dipping in a cold mountain creek or maybe watching the Pacific turn color at dawn. There are so many memories to make when we step away from our routines.
Which is why so many of us live here: so we can surf and swim and ski and bike and skate and run and hike and camp and climb, or just walk our dogs every day without having to put on long underwear. This corner of the country lets us do so much.
In honor of that, we’re heading into the hills and into the ocean, literally. We learn to hold our breath and aim steady while spearfishing near the Coronado Islands off Rosarito. We venture into National Parks. And along the way, we tell you the best locally made canned cocktails to pack as well as our favorite drinks around the city for after your adventure. We explore hidden luxury on the moon in Utah, climb to the top of El Cajon Mountain, and dine al fresco in La Jolla. We also check in with a couple local pro teams and learn about the SD roots of one of the world’s most intense sporting events.
And finally, we’ve put together a full-blown photo feature of skateboarding in San Diego from the ’70s to now, in all its neon glory, from iconic skate photographer J. Grant Brittain.
Whether you skate or not, check it out. This is SD history. From homemade skinny boards to extra wide day-glos and everything that’s come since, San Diego invented skating, then exploded it onto the global cultural radar. And Brittain was there. That cover photo is just one of countless epochal photos Brittain has taken in his four-plus decades documenting the SD skate scene with his camera. Born and raised in North County, Brittain ascended from working the pro shop at Del Mar Skate Ranch to become one of the most influential skate photographers of all time. We’re excited to share this local legend’s work, both in our pages and on the cover.
So here we go. We invite you to take this issue wherever the wind blows you. Put in your beach bag, pack it in your suitcase, slide it in a backpack, even toss it in your cooler. Memories and new perspectives await.
So get out. Go float. Go fly.
