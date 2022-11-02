Though it may be the off-season, many destinations are still ready to open their doors and cater to your every whim (plus, winter travel tends to be lower in costs and less touristy). Use this opportunity to make this winter one to remember, whether that means sipping a margarita on a sun-soaked beach, hitting freshly powdered slopes, finding your bliss in a luxury resort, or living it up in Las Vegas
With San Diego as your home base, a diverse array of destinations is just a short flight, train ride, or drive away. From idyllic desert destinations and snow-capped mountains to exotic excursions and tropical sunsets to crisp mountain air and serene nature-filled retreats, the perfect winter escape is easily within your reach.
We all need to get away sometimes. Whether your fancy is for sun, snow, or city sights, your own personal winter wonderland awaits. Find your ideal escape this winter travel season with our “hot list” getaway guide. Book a ticket, pack your bags, and set out for adventure.
Stay, shop, and dine at the Town and Country Resort. The mid-century modern marvel in Mission Valley recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation that added awesome amenities and three new restaurants, including the critically acclaimed ARLO. A bonus: Fashion Valley is just across the way so you can shop till you drop ahead of the holidays. Make the Town and Country Resort your staycation destination and see what all the buzz is about.
Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa is a coastal enclave for those who seek the ideal blend of casual and chic — along with that unmistakable feeling of carefree California living. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean between San Diego and Orange County and set among 200 lush acres of rolling hills and botanical wetlands, it’s a year-round escape where nature is the architect and tranquility is the focus. Here, after an extensive $50+ million reimagination, the relaxed yet refined vibe offers a sense of effortless style and comfort, from expansive guestrooms to our signature dining experiences. And with championship golf, a renowned spa and a wealth of wellness offerings, the opportunities for adventure and discovery abound.
It's autumn in Big Bear Lake! From mid-October to early November, Mother Nature transforms Big Bear Lake into a sea of gold, crimson, amber and yellow. A hike in the forest in October and November is magical in a sense. The fall colors in Southern California combined with the crisp air bring out something special in everyone. Spend your evenings in our charming Village that serves as the center for shopping, dining, and nightlife. The Village is a beautiful sight in any season especially in fall, the leaves show off their crimson, orange, and yellow hues, bringing a warm glow to the downtown. Explore it all and fall in love with Big Bear Lake.
Laidback luxury meets beachfront adventure at Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa, Cabo’s newest luxury resort in the heart of Medano Beach. Enjoy spacious waterfront guest rooms, two infinity pools with majestic views of the famous “Arch” of Cabo, a lively Beach Club, full-service spa, water adventures onsite activity desk, three unique dining concepts, Cabo’s only micro-brewery, as well as the highest and most panoramic rooftop lounge and bar in the city. For a limited time, enjoy our “Fall Spirit” promotion which includes a $100 food & beverage credit, roundtrip airport transportation, and up to 20% off at SpaRitual. #explorefromtheheart
Enjoy the journey when you travel by train.
Sit back and relax as you cruise along the coast to SoCal’s top destinations, including Los Angeles. Make the most of your journey by taking advantage of onboard amenities such as reclining seats, an onboard Market Café, Wi-Fi, and power outlets. Large picture windows make it easy to enjoy iconic views of sparkling beaches and rolling hills. Arrive refreshed and ready to go! Book your trip at PacificSurfliner.com/Relax.
“Don’t Worry Darling,” You Can Visit the Filming Locations in Palm Springs.
Palm Springs has long been known as a playground for Hollywood A-listers and has been featured on the silver screen several times, but the new film “Don’t Worry Darling” truly captures the essence of this colorful destination in its “hey day” era – the 1950s. Explore midcentury modern marvels from the film, snap pics of our famous candy-colored doors, and find some of the most unique vintage clothing and objects in the world in this sun-kissed desert utopia. Plan your ultimate Palm Springs retro trip and get some added inspo by watching “Don’t Worry Darling,” currently in theatres. Read more here.
The Ice Rink returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this winter. Skate high above The Strip on real ice. S’mores by the fire and warm cocktails create a winter wonderland you can’t find anywhere else. Lose yourself in the holiday magic while snow falls, resting on the branches of the larger-than-life Christmas tree. On Monday and Tuesdays, holidays movies play on the 65’ marquee screen. And on New Year’s Eve, get a front row view to the firework display.
Stay at The Cosmopolitan and experience the ultimate in luxury with oversized rooms, large enough to entertain friends, private terraces and an extensive room service menu to enjoy while overlooking The Strip. Go for bold and receive 25% off your stay, this winter.
Step into a Winter Wonderland at Lakehouse Resort this Holiday Season! Our Lakeside Lawn will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland filled with holiday light displays surrounding a Lakeside Ice Skating Rink and Exclusive Igloo’s for a private dining experience for you and your closest friends and family. Open daily from November 25 through January 1st there will be something for everyone! Grand Opening Celebration & Tree Lighting on November 25th from 2pm to 9pm. You don't want to miss this! Book your holiday getaway on Lake San Marcos at www.lakehousehotelandresort.com.
Let The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa be your Winter Escape with our Escape! Golf Package! Hit the links this winter at The Crossings at Carlsbad’s 18-hole championship golf course! The Crossings at Carlsbad is the perfect course for golfers of all skill levels. Nestled among natural habitat and stunning ocean views, our Escape! Golf package is ideal for those who want to escape to the sunny coastline of Carlsbad and enjoy breathtaking views while you play. Each night you stay with this package you receive one round of golf per person. An American Breakfast is also provided for up to two adults.
Baja California
Baja California is your destination for unforgettable experiences. This oasis just a short drive from San Diego is filled culture, nature, and everything in between. Experience the ocean waves on horseback, hike Baja’s lush hillsides, or simply sip your way through wine country. Baja is also home to a diverse culinary scene, from indulgent chef-driven cuisine to the succulent lobster that put Puerto Nuevo on the map to the traditional Mexican favorites we know and love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.