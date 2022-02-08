Arlo
Dig into this restaurant’s stacked selection by choosing from the two prix-fixe menus they offer. The Valentine’s Special includes four courses with plenty of seafood like white fish, Dungeness crab, and Baja fried oysters, while the Greatest Hits menu offers lamb meatballs, beetroot, and maple halibut. $75 per person.
500 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley
Avant
You’ll feel like you’re on vacation while dining at Avant’s green getaway. The fine dining restaurant at Rancho Bernardo Inn is offering a four-course dinner with options like smoked ricotta, charcoal lobster, wagyu strip loin, and a triple chocolate mousse to end the night on a sweet note. $150 per person.
17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, Rancho Bernardo
Callie
Celebrate the love in your life all weekend long at Callie. The Mediterranean restaurant will be offering specials February 12–14. On the menu is a five-course family-style feast with red-wine-braised short rib, a Brie agnolotti, black cod tagine, and a labneh cheesecake. An à la carte menu will be available at the bar for walk-ins. $95 per person, $50 optional wine pairing.
1195 Island Avenue, East Village
Farmer & the Seahorse
Bring your special someone to this quaint farm-to-table eatery and enjoy specials from their prix-fixe menu that includes artichoke hearts, filet mignon, and creamy mushroom pasta with black truffle. Decadent dessert options include a caramel chocolate torte and a fig white chocolate pot de crème. $75 per person.
10996 Torreyana Road, Torrey Pines
Fifth & Rose
This elevated cocktail bar is serving up love potions! Sip some bubbly or the strawberry Queen of Hearts cocktail while you feast on pan-seared Dover sole, wagyu rib eye, and raspberry angel food cake. $150 per couple.
550 J Street, Gaslamp Quarter
The Grass Skirt
Make your Valentine’s Day a tiki-inspired night at The Grass Skirt. You and your SO can take your pick from two appetizers and an Urfa chicken or hanger steak entrée, and round out your meal with a creamy chocolate gelato. But first, two glasses of bubbly on arrival. Cheers! $100 per couple.
910 Grand Avenue, Pacific Beach
The Guild Bar
Looking for a fun couples’ outing? This decadent bar has that covered, along with the dinner plans. Head to their interactive cocktail pairing event, where you and your sweetheart will learn to mix your own rum daiquiris and whiskeys sour. As you shake and stir, you’ll be dining on tropical ceviche, New York strip steak, and crostini nduja. $85 per person.
500 West Broadway, Downtown
Herb & Sea
Make your way to Encinitas and take in the ambience at Herb & Sea. Start off with oysters, fish croquettes, and baked burrata before you dine on the peppercorn-crusted fillet, pomegranate-glazed lamb rack, or the ají verde halibut. $108 per person.
131 West D Street, Encinitas
Jeune et Jolie
Traditional French cuisine and modern California flavors blend together at this chic Carlsbad spot. This year, their Valentine’s Day menu is a seven-course, prix-fixe feast with wine pairings and a sweet treat to end. To start, look to their Fruits de la Passion cocktail, made with tequila, mezcal, passion fruit, coconut cream, ginger, and lime. The prix-fixe dinner is $165 per person.
2659 State Street, Carlsbad
Juniper and Ivy
Love, friendship, family—whatever you’re celebrating, Juniper and Ivy has the Valentine’s Day menu for you. Menu specials include oysters, beef tenderloin, egg yolk raviolo with short rib, and a dessert with strawberries and cream puff to end the night. Make it a night to remember with add-ons like specialty bubbles and wine pairings, a dozen roses at your table, and a box of chocolates from lead pastry chef Lindsay Sipress. $100 per person.
2228 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
Kettner Exchange
Take your special someone out for an evening at Kettner Exchange. The prix-fixe dinner comes with hot and spicy lobster noodles, New York strip loin, tuna tartare, and more. $95 per person.
2001 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
La Valencia
A four-course, prix-fixe dinner, panoramic ocean views, and optional wine pairings await at La Valencia’s The Med restaurant. Expect plates inspired by the Mediterranean coast and views that wow. $110 per person.
1132 Prospect Street, La Jolla
Little Italy Food Hall
Start your Valentine’s Day with some romantic sips. At Little Italy Food Hall, special cocktails include the Love Potion—made with gin, lemon, pomegranate, simple syrup, and an egg white foam—and the Flame of Love, made with berry vodka, raspberry puree, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Say cheers first, then dig into the many food offerings like Not Not Tacos, Graze by Sam, and Ambrogio15.
550 West Date Street, Little Italy
Madison
The University Heights eatery is opening its doors this Valentine’s Day with a special three-course menu from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. including tuna tartare, sea bass, filet mignon, and desserts. The restaurant will also be offering vegan and vegetarian options, and a wine and cocktail pairing. $69 per person.
4622 Park Boulevard, University Heights
The Marine Room
Nothing says “I love you” like an ocean view, and this iconic restaurant is serving up a four-course menu that includes salmon belly cornets with caviar, scallops with ibérico ham, and a wagyu beef rib eye with blackberry herb butter, all along an ocean backdrop. $150 per person.
2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla
Mille Fleurs
If you and your partner are searching for seafood, this French eatery will offer plenty of lobster, including a bisque, a strudel, and a butter-poached tail. Other menu highlights include a duck duo, wild Dover sole, and a mixed berry panna cotta. $165 per person.
6009 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe
Operacaffe
Treat your lover to a night out in the Gaslamp with the specials at this Italian spot. As you sip your prosecco-pear cocktail, you can admire the heart-shaped ravioli filled with salmon and spinach served in a saffron sauce with shrimp, scallops, and asparagus. That’s amore!
835 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
The Plot
Plant-based diners can enjoy a gourmet evening at The Plot this Valentine’s Day. Their menu highlights include shroom and hearts of palm aguachile, sweet potato gnocchi, shepherd’s pie, and an indulgent dark chocolate torte or slice of their signature cake (Spanish olive oil, vanilla creme, and fruit).
1733 South Coast Highway, Oceanside
Provisional Kitchen
Follow Cupid to the Gaslamp and dine on Provisional’s prix-fixe meal that includes a Moroccan tomato soup with goat cheese, roasted chickpeas, and a flavorful rack of lamb, followed by a heart-shaped chocolate tart. $85 per person.
425 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
The Pony Room
Take your love to this eatery in Rancho Valencia for an unforgettable night. The two of you can dine on bluefin tuna aguachile, housemade ravioli, red curry squash bisque, and an herb-crusted Maine lobster tail. Chocophiles, save room—dessert includes a box of truffles, lava cake, dipped strawberries, and a fudge brownie. $130 per person.
5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe
Serẽa Coastal Cuisine
Hotel del Coronado’s patio restaurant offers a romantic view for two and a night full of cocktails on Valentine’s Day. The Jack & Rose his-and-hers cocktails pair with specials like tuna sashimi and a prime rib eye served with king crab and white asparagus.
1500 Orange Avenue, Coronado
Shake & Muddle
Make like you’re honeymooning and start the evening with a wine toast. After the complimentary glass, this cocktail bar will serve up a beet salad, prime surf-and-turf with rib eye and lobster tail, and potatoes au gratin. Care for a chocolate berry martini for dessert? $180 per couple.
303 H Street, Chula Vista
Vaga
Indulge in a special dining experience at Vaga, where couples can taste their way through six courses. Start with the tuna and caviar taco, followed by oyster and cactus salsa mignonette, smoked mushroom tostadas, sea bass gold beignets, and more. The final course? A chocolate granola and jam breakfast for you to enjoy the next morning! $165 per person.
2100 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
Valentina
This bistro is welcoming all the lovebirds for their dinner special from 4 to 10 p.m. Dine on Spanish sashimi, oysters on the half shell, and pepper-crusted carpaccio as you sip through your holiday Champagne flight. $70 per person.
810 North Coast Highway 101, Leucadia
Verbena Kitchen
Make your Valentine’s Day extra memorable at Verbena Kitchen. Alongside their special three-course menu (prime rib eye, crab spaghetti, parsnip ravioli, and seasonal fish round out your entrée choices), you can wow your loved one with a bottle of Champagne, a seasonal bouquet of flowers, to-go cocktails to enjoy at home after dinner, and more for an additional cost.
3043 University Avenue, North Park
Waverly
If you’re looking for a seaside dinner, head to Waverly for charming scenery and cuisine. The prix-fixe menu includes white bean hummus, short rib, an Australian lamb chop, and plenty of chocolate to end the night on a sweet note. Don’t forget to try one of their famous cocktails. $95 per person.
2005 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff
Wolfie’s
Take a spin on the carousel inside Wolfie’s and toast to you and yours over a Champagne and caviar special. They’ve also got a full cocktail menu (valentine-inspired sips included!) and more filling menu items like wagyu tartare, steak frites, and oysters Rockefeller.
2401 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
Wormwood
San Diego’s first absinthe bar is celebrating on their outdoor garden patio with a six-course prix-fixe dinner that features Champagne and caviar oysters, Baja striped bass, and sole meunière with artichoke hearts. Save room for the absinthe flambéed baked Alaska at the end of your night. $100 per person.
4677 30th Street, North Park
20|Twenty
Celebrate your love with this scenic restaurant’s sweetheart special, with highlights like port-braised short rib with sweet potato bacon hash, or pan-seared sea bass with oyster mushrooms and sweet pea risotto. After dinner, get cozy by the fire pits with the s’mores takeaway kit. $85 per person.
5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad
