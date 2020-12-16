1. You do not need to provide consideration to anyone to enter.
2. No purchase necessary. At minimum, you must follow @WestfieldUTC Instagram and tag another Instagram follower.
3. Prize consists of the following: $1000 gift card for use at Westfield UTC. No transfers, no cash value.
4. To enter, follow @WestfieldUTC and tag another Instagram follower in the comments of the Sweepstakes post.
5. Entrants agree to be bound by these rules & regulations.
6. The sweepstake is run by San Diego Magazine, who is solely responsible for conducting the sweepstake and for awarding the prize.
7. 1 prize winner will be selected no later than December 22, 2020 from among all entries received. Winner selection will take place under the supervision of San Diego Magazine, whose decisions are final.
8. Entries must be received before sweepstake closing date. San Diego Magazine is not responsible for late, lost, damaged or misdirected entries, or any technical malfunctions of the telephone network and/or transmission line, computer on-line system, computer equipment, hardware, software, or any combination thereof, or any entries that are late (including delayed data transmissions), tampered with, garbled, incomplete, misdirected, lost, mutilated, delayed, corrupted, mechanically duplicated, illegible or otherwise not in compliance with these rules & regulations. Entrants also agree that San Diego Magazine is not responsible or liable for any injury or damage to an entrant's or third person's computer related to or resulting from Sweepstakes and its prizes. San Diego Magazine is not liable for damage to a user's computer system in any way due to an entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes or downloading any information in connection with the Sweepstakes, including without limitation any server failure, lost, delayed or corrupted data or other malfunction. San Diego Magazine reserves the right to modify or cancel the Sweepstakes in the event that it becomes technically corrupted.
9. Entrants agree that San Diego Magazine shall not be liable for losses or injuries of any kind resulting from acceptance/possession and/or use/misuse of prize/s or participation in Sweepstakes. The form releases all of the participating companies and Sweepstakes partners from liability arising from the prizes.
10. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Greater San Diego County, CA.
11. Employees of San Diego Magazine, participating companies, and their ad agencies, (and members of the immediate families of each) may not enter.
12. LIMIT OF ONE ENTRY PER PERSON AND PER INSTRAGRAM ACCOUNT. If there is a dispute about who the Instagram account belongs to, it will be deemed submitted by the Instagram account holder. If multiple entries are received, only the first entry will be considered and subsequent entries will be disqualified.
13. Federal, state and local taxes are the responsibility of the winner. Prize awarded based on availability. All expenses not specifically part of the prize according to the sweepstake entry page are the responsibility of the winner. Void where restricted by law; federal, state and local laws apply. No substitution for prize. Prize is not transferable, and is not redeemable for cash.
14. Potential winners will be notified via their Instagram account. Potential winners must follow the directions contained in any correspondence and return all forms correctly completed within 7 days of the date of correspondence. Non-compliance will result in disqualification and a naming of an alternate winner. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
15. For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope and letter of request to: San Diego Magazine, 707 Broadway Ste 1100 San Diego, CA 92101.
16. Timing of the contest will run December 14-19, 2020.
Sharing and Disclosure
Occasionally San Diego Magazine may send our customers information about our company and get in touch with you when necessary. Print subscriber information including names and postal addresses are available for list rental by third party companies. San Diego Magazine will not otherwise disclose its customer's personal information and account information unless San Diego Magazine has reason to believe that disclosing such information is necessary to identify, make contact with, or bring legal action against someone who may be causing harm or interfering with the rights or property of San Diego Magazine, San Diego Magazine's customers or others. San Diego Magazine will never disclose personal information to third parties.
