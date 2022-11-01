Sponsored Content Provided by Scripps Health
Virtual care visits have skyrocketed and it’s not hard to see why. Not only do they help to control the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases but seeing your doctor from the comfort of your own home is convenient and saves precious time. Scripps has seen a boom in virtual visits for both primary care and specialty care, and for Scripps HealthExpress services. Throughout the Scripps system, 16 to 18 percent of all visits are now conducted virtually, and in some specialties, such as endocrinology, where patients require frequent check-ins, that number can jump to as high as 75 percent. Click here to learn more about the virtual care options available at Scripps.
Patients who choose to see their doctors in person may be among the first to see an intelligent recording device that some Scripps providers use to improve the patient experience. It allows caregivers to seamlessly record and document a patient visit while focusing on the patient. Learn more about the innovative technology here.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.