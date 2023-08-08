ENTER TODAY!
When we heard Pat Sajak was retiring, we knew it was our chance—move over Wheel of Fortune, there’s a new game in town, specifically San Diego.
Now is your chance for ridiculously generous, Vanna-approved prizes thanks to San Diego Magazine’s newfound love for ‘70s-themed gameshows (we are 75 years old after all) and the joy they elicit. We’re channeling our inner-Bob Barker, complete with tiny microphone and a camera-ready tan, just for you.
The good news is that we’re getting straight to the point: there’s no games, no trivia, no buzzers, just enter for a chance to win.
What’s our gameshow asked, pray tell? THE SUPER AWESOME MEGA GIVEAWAY.
Classy and understated, right? Not us. Enter this bombastic contest now for a chance to win $5,000 in cash. That’s right, no land yachts or washing machines here. We’re going straight for the good stuff.
More than 75 prizes will be awarded, including the main $5,000 cash prize, a luxury hotel stay at the Omni Las Costa Resort, and more mind-blowing experiences worthy of our SDM readers.
So, slap on a comically large name tag and “Come on down!” from the couch to your computer to enter to win $5,000 NOW.
ENTER TODAY!
Thank You to Our Sponsors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.