The Hidden Tennis Club In The Middle Of The Desert

Take the vogue of Palm Springs, add it to the Instagrammability of Joshua Tree, slash the size of the crowds—and prices—and what’s left is The Courts. The four court tennis club in the heart of Anza Borrego Desert State Park isn’t just for hitting some balls around, although there’s ample space to do so across the five-acre sprawl.
The compound also boasts an outdoor pool and covered cabana, hot tub, basketball court, painstakingly designed clubhouse, coffee bar, communal library and grill, two fully stocked camper trailers to rent, and all the desert scenery one could ask for. It’s like walking into a Wes Anderson set, but without Bill Murray lurking around (yet).
Owned and operated by partners and artists Adil Dara and Leah Goren, The Courts seem more like a desert mirage than an actual venue. Anyone who’s spent time in the desert knows what I mean: there’s a stillness, a mystical quality to the bleak landscape. When someone curates it to the level Dara and Gohen have, it’s otherworldly.
Every detail across the property has been restored or built according to their sharp aesthetic (which makes sense, considering they also run a design studio). For those too far for a visit, there’s even an online shop to get your kitsch fix.
The town of Borrego Springs doesn’t have the glitz and glam of nearby Palm Springs and, frankly, I prefer the solitude of the sparsely populated oasis. When I visited The Courts for a weekend stay this past spring, I didn’t see a single other person on the grounds, although on tennis tournament weekends, I doubt that’s the case. I also doubt this “hidden gem” will remain as tranquil as it has forever. Due to the staggeringly (and increasingly) hot summers, The Courts is only open between October and May and campers book up fast.
Campers fit up to three guests, but from personal experience, I recommend capping it at two (unless the third member of said party is a child—the fold-out bed is best suited for the diminutive.) Be sure to bring plenty of flashlights: Borrego Springs is a designated International Dark Sky Community, and they mean it.
Even with the glow from a crackling campfire, the night sky is almost entirely void of residual light pollution and it makes for some epic star-gazing. Other necessities? Cocktail supplies, a tennis towel, a floppy Coachella-style hat (not a headdress, please), and perhaps an extra phone battery charger. Expect to take pics. Lots of pics.
Without traffic, it takes about two hours from downtown San Diego to arrive at The Courts, so while a day trip is certainly doable, staying the night is never a bad idea. The Courts’ campers aren’t the only place to stay in town, although it’s relatively slim pickins in the rural area, so I strongly recommend making a reservation at a nearby spot ahead of time.
Because, let’s face it, we all need a drink after a rousing tennis match or two. I’m more of a pickleball player myself, so if a tennis court can turn me, it’s gotta be pretty legit. Consider me a Courts convert.
The Courts (286 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs) is open seasonally for public tennis play on Fridays from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Day passes are $20, and camper reservations are available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.