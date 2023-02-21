10 Getaways Close to San Diego for Spring Travel

San Diego may be a tourist destination, but locals need a place to get out of town and recharge, too. Spring weather makes it the perfect time to explore new places, so gas up the car, get your road trip playlist dialed in, and check out these easy escapes from San Diego.
Bandy Canyon Ranch
Escondido, CA
Drive around 45 minutes north of San Diego (depending on traffic) and find yourself in a 104-acre oasis in the heart of the San Pasqual Valley. Bandy Canyon Ranch offers newly renovated cottages tucked into the mountain ridge, so you can enjoy a private and relaxing spring escape that feels like a far-flung destination instead of a short jaunt out of town. The Ranch also offers day passes, so you can reserve a cabana and bask in the sunshine for the day if an overnight stay isn't in the cards.
Getaway Big Bear
Running Springs, CA
Dreaming of a mountain escape? The Getaway is where you want to wake up. Just a 2.5-hour drive north, The Getaway offers 40 cabins on nearly 60 acres, with postcard-worthy views of the San Bernardino mountains and countless scenic spots near Big Bear Lake. It's one of the best places to visit in the spring. Venture down a mile-long, onsite hiking trail that takes you through gorgeous trees, or cozy up next to a fire pit right outside the cabin. It’s our ideal way to spend a weekend in the woods.
Bellanca Hotel
Catalina Island, CA
Transport yourself to island time with a trip to Catalina Island this spring. With two ferry ports a brief drive from San Diego (in Dana Point and Newport Beach), you can be sipping a Mai Tai at an oceanfront oasis in a couple of hours. The Bellanca Hotel offers charming ocean-view suites and cozy rooms to help you unwind during your escape to paradise. This hotel's prime location will allow you to explore everything the small city of Avalon has to offer. Don’t feel like outdoor adventures? No problem. It’s a day well spent reading and relaxing on the sundeck, taking in the harbor view.
Encuentro Guadalupe
Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico
Mexico is a quick escape from the city, often easier to get to than Los Angeles during bustling traffic hours. Valle de Guadalupe sits only 90 miles south of the city, making it the perfect weekend getaway. The Encuentro Guadalupe offers a unique hotel experience where you can truly immerse yourself in the flora and wildlife surrounding the property. This tranquil environment will help you feel renewed during spring months.
Pelican Hill
Newport Beach, CA
Take a quick trip north to Pelican Hill, a luxurious resort in Newport Beach, one of the best places to visit in spring. Enjoy this secluded sanctuary from a private poolside cabana with breathtaking coastal backdrops or from the oceanfront terrain of the 36-hole golf course. And don't sleep on the spa if you're looking for additional R&R on your spring escape.
Shorebreak Resort
Huntington Beach, CA
An hour and a half up the coast sits a surfside haven: the Shorebreak Resort in Huntington Beach. The hotel's open-air patio offers cozy firepits where you can kick your feet up after a long surf sesh or a day of exploring Orange County. It's a beach lovers' best spring getaway paired with delicious food from its restaurant which combines Latin American and Asian flavors to craft comfort dishes like upscale fish and chips and duck spring rolls. Enjoy a local beer and delicious tacos in paradise.
Saguaro Ridge
Joshua Tree, CA
Joshua Tree makes for the ideal spring retreat in the desert for outdoor lovers. A few hours in the car from San Diego, Saguaro Ridge offers a Santa Fe-style oasis, allowing you to get away with a group of friends to relax, explore, and play, all in one space. If you need us this spring, you can find us unwinding in the hot tub or playing bocce after hiking against the endless mountain backdrop.
Triada Palm Springs
Palm Springs, CA
Right in the center of the Movie Colony district of downtown Palm Springs, you'll find the cool and timeless Triada Palm Springs. Less than three hours by car from the city, this updated hotel retains its glamorous Old Hollywood feel while offering a relaxing spring escape with proximity to bars, restaurants, and shopping. Spring months mean perfect weather in Palm Springs, so you can stroll downtown, lay by the pool, and sip on a cocktail with no jacket required. The best part? This hotel is dog friendly, too. Your four-legged friends can join in on the fun, so hurry and get there before temperatures rise.
Ojai Valley Inn
Ojai, CA
This picturesque mountain town just past Los Angeles makes for a laid-back spring escape. The drive is roughly four hours from San Diego, so get comfy, but the spring flowers and rustic greenery at the Ojai Valley Inn are worth the trek. During this time of year, The Inn offers a scenic Picnic & Pedal Ride through the property so you can truly experience the stunning landscape. Ojai offers great restaurants, hiking, farmer's markets, horseback riding, mountain biking, and unbelievable pink sunsets against the Topatopa Mountains. This luxurious retreat may just be one of the most coveted destinations this season.
King Frederik Inn
Solvang, CA
California meets Copenhagen in this charming village, roughly a five hour drive north of San Diego. Solvang's striking European architecture and Danish culture (with hints of California wine country) make it an exciting weekend getaway from San Diego. King Frederick's Inn conveniently sits in the heart of downtown Solvang. The hotel's proximity to the village's shops, restaurants, and local wineries allows for a fully immersive experience.
