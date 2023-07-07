The early Y2K MTV reality show may have catapulted Laguna Beach into the public eye as a hub for teen drama and love triangles, but visitors to the Orange County hotspot will find a cozy, sunny town full of seaside adventures, art galleries, and remarkable vistas perfect for your next vacation. The coastal city is an ideal weekend getaway from San Diego, with a rich history that’s reflected in the shops, eateries, and landmarks. From the town’s unique Pirate Tower to the photo-worthy Heisler Park, Laguna Beach is packed with activities for tourists and locals alike. Check out 15 of the top activities, restaurants, and must-see destinations in this small Southern California town.
Beaches
Laguna Beach’s shining stars are, of course, its beaches. The 30 beaches and coves offer endless opportunities, from surfing and skimboarding to sunbathing and picnicking. Some favorites include Main Beach, Aliso Beach, and Victoria Beach—all located off the scenic Highway 1.
Crystal Cove State Park
A popular Orange County destination, Crystal Cove State Park features 3.2 miles of shoreline and 2,400 acres of wilderness. With campgrounds, pristine views of the ocean, and tide pools to explore, the park offers plenty of adventure. After an afternoon of hiking and swimming, finish the day at The Beachcomber restaurant.
Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters
The nonprofit organization Festival of Arts was founded in 1932 to showcase theatrical performances and local artwork to the community. For the past 80 years, the org has presented the Pageant of the Masters, an event that brings famous works of art to life onstage. Additionally, each summer, the Festival of the Arts Fine Art Show features multiple mediums of artwork for sale from hometown artists, including oil painting, sketches, photography, and everything in between.
Heisler Park
A Laguna Beach highlight, Heisler Park offers oceanfront scenery and plenty of walking trails. The park is sprinkled with sculptures and affords access to beaches and tide pools ideal for exploring coastal wildlife. It’s the perfect place to picnic, walk your dog, and snap pictures of the coastline.
Hortense Miller Home and Garden
Up in the hills is the tranquil Hortense Miller Home and Garden. On a public or private tour of the estate’s two-and-a-half acres, catch stunning views of the ocean while surrounded by native and exotic plants. Donated by writer and renowned gardener Hortense Miller to the city of Laguna Beach in 1973, the mid-century modern house and thoughtfully cultivated garden is an example of horticultural greatness.
Laguna Art Museum
Laguna Beach is an artists’ community, with multiple galleries and festivals showing off the town’s creativity. The Laguna Art Museum displays a permanent collection of work from California artists, as well as many rotating exhibitions, such as Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, which is on view until September 24th, 2023. The museum also hosts weekly public programs and special events throughout the year.
Laguna Beach Historical Society
The Laguna Beach Historical Society works to preserve the city’s fascinating history. (Did you know it was the heart of SoCal’s hippie culture in the 1960s and ’70s?) Housed in the picturesque, 100-year-old Murphy Smith Bungalow, the museum exhibits a plethora of local memorabilia, artifacts, and documents.
Laguna Beach Trolley
Parking spots are a hot commodity in Laguna Beach. To combat this issue, the Laguna Beach Trolley transports tourists and locals around with ease and comfort. The free, open-air trolley service provides convenient stops near the town’s beaches, shops, and restaurants.
Laguna Coast Wilderness Park
With forty miles of trails, Laguna Coast Wilderness Park is a great place to connect with nature. Visitors can hike, mountain bike, and ride horseback through multiple coastal canyons and paths.
Laguna Playhouse
Founded in 1920, the Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously operating theaters on the West Coast. The regional not-for-profit theater offers a year-round lineup of dramas, musicals, comedies, and more.
Pacific Marine Mammal Center
The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is a must-visit. As the first marine mammal rehabilitation facility in California, the organization works to inspire ocean conservation and assist critters in need. Guests can visit any day of the week to see and support a variety of aquatic animals, including California sea lions and northern elephant seals.
Pirate Tower
Laguna Beach is full of hidden gems, including the Pirate Tower at Victoria Beach, which resembles a Game of Thrones set piece. A single tower connected to the cliffside, the swashbuckling attraction was built in 1926 with an enclosed staircase for the original owner. During low tide, beachcombers are able to reach the base of the tower for a photo-op.
Top of the World
If you’re looking for an active escape in the beachside town, trek up to Top of the World at sunset. The moderate, 2.4-mile trail is ideal for trail runners and hikers, and the peak treats visitors to unparalleled panoramic tableaus.
The Cliff Restaurant
Enjoy a bite to eat with unmatched views at The Cliff Restaurant, where you can grab classic brunch dishes, seafood, and burgers. Located just off the Coast Highway, the popular open-air restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner on their multi-level patio. The eatery is also dog-friendly—they even have a full menu dedicated to pups.
Whale-Watching Cruises
Venture out onto the water for a whale-watching cruise. Laguna Beach offers multiple options for those hoping for a peek of these marine giants. Check out Newport Landing Whale Watching, Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching, and Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari.
