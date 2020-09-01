September 5–7
Labor Day
Looking for ways to get outside and enjoy the last days of summer this holiday weekend? Let our articles be your guide. Start off with pool days around the county—these eight hotels are offering day passes open to the public. Then, refuel alfresco at these local restaurants with cool outdoor patios. But on Monday, why not pack a picnic and take advantage of our low-crowd public beaches instead—the labor movement fought hard for that day off!
September 8, 15, 22, 29
Walk the Block
In an effort to support Barrio Logan’s small businesses, the Barrio Logan Association launched this new weekly outdoor experience. At Walk the Block, Logan Avenue businesses will line the block with outdoor retail, music, and dining. Masks are a must and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
September 9–13
San Diego Design Week
Catch drive-thru art exhibitions, virtual demos, self-guided tours, and much more at this annual celebration of San Diego’s design community, presented by Mingei International Museum. Throughout the course of five days, the event will showcase over 100 events that highlight the many artists and media that make up both the San Diego and Baja design communities.
September 10
SD Craft Collective
Join the Craft Collective for a woodworking class for the kids. Using STEAM, the class teaches students about wood as a material, walking them through exercises that practice problem solving, craftsmanship, and more. Woodworking not your thing? The SD Craft Collective offers a wide range of classes all month long. Check their site to find the craft project that fits you.
