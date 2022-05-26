This is Delicious

The brewers at Stone have spent a few decades trying to brew beer that pairs perfectly with food. And, unless our mouths broke at some point, we think they did it. Stone Delicious IPA has citrusy hops (like a squeeze of lime or lemon on your tacos), and sweet specialty malts that sing with spicy foods. It’s the ideal dance partner for whatever you’re eating. Like, say, this birria flatbread Stone’s chefs came up with—chewy-fluffy browned bread, béchamel sauce, slow-cooked beef birria, melted mozzarella, pickled red onion, sliced jalapeños, chile de árbol salsa, sprinkled with Cotija cheese. Try them together at either of the national beer parks they call Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens (Escondido and Liberty Station).
sponsored promotion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.