Catania
If you need a little extra something after a long day of voting, this coastal Italian eatery perched atop La Plaza Center in La Jolla will be offering all night Happy Hour specifically on Election Day. From 4 p.m. until closing, head in and enjoy spritzes and select cocktails for $9, wines by the glass for $7, and $6 draft beer.
7863 Girard Avenue, La Jolla
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
Wave goodbye to the election season at this breezy staycation in La Jolla. Bring proof that you voted and you’ll receive up to 30 percent off room rates through the entire month of November. Your stay comes with a complimentary bottle of wine, access to a selection of complimentary E-books, and a $25 food and beverage credit. Use promo VOTE when booking.
9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive to get you out of the house and to the polls—a free original glazed donut. No proof of voting is required and no purchase necessary, all they ask is that you cast your vote. Voted by mail? The locations will also be handing out ‘I Voted’ stickers for those who didn’t vote in person!
4180 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont
11050 Rancho Carmel Drive, Rancho Penasquitos
Mongolian Hot Pot
This family-owned restaurant is encouraging guests to Rock the Vote this election with a complimentary ice cream special when you flash your ‘I Voted” sticker as you place your order. The filling main course of seafood, vegetarian, or meat-based hot pots is worth the visit alone but hey—we won’t say no to free ice cream! Promotion lasts November 3-5.
4718 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont
Shabu Works
Shabu Works is serving up a free sweet treat to all diners showing off their “I Voted” stickers November 3-5. Enjoy savory hot pot selections of fresh veggies, premium proteins, and delicious handmade noodles before diving into complimentary ice cream to round out your election day dinner.
9841 Mira Mesa Blvd., Mira Mesa
The Smoking Gun
This urban eatery and bar is encouraging San Diegans to go to the polls by offering a specialty Patriot Dinner and cocktail exclusively on Election Day. For just under $18 enjoy a boilermaker cocktail to sip alongside a Wagyu beef patty stacked with all the standard fixings, a generous slather of garlic aioli, and a warm homemade bun with crispy tater tots on the side. All you need is proof that you rocked the vote in 2020.
555 Market Street, Gaslamp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.