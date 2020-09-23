Roller-skating is kind of having a moment again—you can thank quarantine for that. To keep the good times rolling, look to these three outdoor rinks (plus two popular open spaces) in San Diego to get your skate sesh in. Dust off your four-wheels, it’s time to roll out!
Balboa Park
The expanded open space in front of the San Diego Museum of Art has become a popular gathering spot for roller skaters to connect and skate together at a safe distance. Late afternoons and early evenings are great times to go during the week—definitely anticipate higher traffic on the weekends.
1450 El Prado, Balboa Park
Derby United Headquarters
When the stay-at-home orders hit just a week after Derby United opened their outdoor rink for competitions, they came up with a backup plan to stay afloat. Now anyone interested in learning how to skate can make use of the rink and the derby’s instructional classes. Whether you’re a beginner or are tapping into a beloved childhood pastime, the outdoor rink is a welcoming and safe place to put on your skates and practice your footwork. Biosecurity measures are in place, so prepare to bring your own equipment and mask.
6060 Federal Boulevard, Encanto
Liberty Station
Right behind Pinot’s Palette, you’ll find an open concrete space that many have claimed for practicing their roller-skating skills. On select weekend evenings, you can even catch DJs there providing fun beats to groove to. Grab your friends (and your mask) to join the party!
2820 Roosevelt Road, Liberty Station
Sunset View Park
This Chula Vista park has a large hockey rink you can take your skates to. Beginners can check out the meetups hosted at the rink by local skate organizations, whose classes walk you through the basics and some fun moves. But the rink is open to all, for those who want to go at their own pace.
1390 South Greensview Drive, Chula Vista
Viejas Outlet Center
Open now through October 30, Viejas’s outdoor roller rink—the largest in Southern California—boasts plenty of space to skate. The rink is open every day from 4 to 9 p.m. and offers daily rates that include a pair of rental skates, as well as seasonal passes. Want to beat the heat? The rink is equipped with misters to keep you cool while you show off your moves.
5003 Willows Road, Alpine
