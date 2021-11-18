Amaya at Fairmont Grand Del Mar
Give thanks with family at the Grand this Thanksgiving. At Amaya, they’ll be serving a three-course tasting menu inspired by fall’s most iconic flavors and holiday classics. Reservations required. $175 per person
5300 Grand Del Mar Court, Carmel Valley
Bleu Bohème
Give your Thanksgiving meal a French twist at this Kensington mainstay. Available from noon to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the three-course menu includes roasted turkey, salmon, beef short rib, duck confit, or mushroom ravioli for main entrée selections, each served with their own set of sides. Be sure to save room for one of four desserts, including crème brûlée, brioche bread pudding, and chocolate mousse. An exclusive pumpkin cocktail will also be on the menu to toast to this fall holiday. $69 for adults, $25 for children under 12
4090 Adams Avenue, Kensington
Breakfast Republic
Make breakfast the main meal this year at Breakfast Republic. They’re offering fall specials on Thanksgiving, including the almond and fig French toast and their Caramel Apple Pie cocktail, made with caramel vodka, butterscotch schnapps, apple cider, and caramel apple butter syrup. French toast $13, cocktail $10
Multiple locations
Callie
Travis Swikard’s Thanksgiving spread includes family-style dishes with a Callie twist, including turkey with Tuscan sage sausage and brown-butter-cranberry sauce, pumpkin ravioli, lamb shank, and slow-baked salmon. And since leftovers are one of the best parts of the holiday, guests will also receive a leftover turkey sandwich to take home. Reservations are required for the family-style dinner served from noon to 6:30 p.m., and an à la carte menu will be available at the bar for walk-ins. $80 for adults with an optional $50 wine pairing; $35 for children 10 and under
1195 Island Avenue, East Village
Cardellino
Wow your guests this year with a feast made up of dishes from each of Brad Wise’s Trust Restaurant Group restaurants. The roasted red beet salad comes from Fort Oak, The Wise Ox is serving up an Italian sausage stuffing, and from Trust itself, a cauliflower casserole—and that’s only a few of the dishes on the menu. Don’t worry, your meal also includes a 20-pound turkey sourced locally and ready for the oven. The feast serves six to eight people and must be ordered ahead of time to be picked up on November 24. $325
4033 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
Take your pick from a Thanksgiving brunch or dinner at Estancia’s two restaurants: Greenfinch and Mustangs and Burros. Brunch is offered at Greenfinch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with mimosas, bloody marys, a French toast station, eggs made to order, and more. Beginning at 4 p.m., Mustangs and Burros is serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings. Reservations are encouraged. Brunch is $85 for adults, free for children under five
9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
Farmer’s Bottega
This Mission Hills restaurant is offering a three-course set menu from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving featuring braised lamb shank, short rib, and a traditional roasted turkey plate served with all the classic sides. Save room for a slice of apple or pecan pie topped with homemade cinnamon whipped cream. $70 for adults, $25 for kids 10 and under
860 West Washington Street, Mission Hills
Herb & Sea
At Herb & Sea, Thanksgiving dinner main stars include herb-and-citrus-marinated turkey and red-wine-braised short rib. Pair that with family-style sides and starters like whipped butter mashed potatoes and kuri pumpkin soup, before digging into apple or pumpkin pie with chai spiced ice cream. The dinner is offered from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will also be available at Herb & Wood in Little Italy. Reservations required. $85 for adults, $35 for children
131 West D Street, Encinitas; 2210 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
Juniper and Ivy
Take the taste of Juniper and Ivy home with you this year with their no-fuss Thanksgiving pickup meal. The Holiday Feast menu comes with turkey (raw but fully brined, trussed, and complete with baking instructions), sides like chestnut stuffing and sweet potato casserole, Parker House rolls, and Brussels sprouts with glazed carrots. Additional options like miso pumpkin pie, cocktail mixes, and a four-pack of sommelier-selected wines are available to round out your meal. Only 25 feasts are available and must be reserved to be picked up from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 24. $330 for the Holiday Feast (serves 6–8), $35 for pumpkin pie (serves 8–10), $100–$150 for wine pairings, $45–$68 for cocktail mixes
2228 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
Jrdn at Tower23
Pumpkin lobster bisque and braised pork belly accompany traditional Thanksgiving dishes on Jrdn’s three-course menu. You can also add desserts and wine pairings to toast to another holiday spent beside the beach. Available on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 8 p.m. Entrées start at $45
723 Felspar Street, Pacific Beach
The Med at La Valencia
The Pink Lady’s on-site restaurant is offering a three-course prix fixe menu this Thanksgiving. On chef Timothy Ralphs’s menu you’ll find festive dishes including curried kabocha squash soup, cornbread stuffing, beef tenderloin, and of course, turkey. Reservations are required. $95 for adults, $20–$36 for kids under 12
1132 Prospect Street, La Jolla
Mille Fleurs
At this French-Californian fine dining restaurant, take your pick from a roasted turkey or pepper-crusted prime beef fillet for your main and pair it with classic veggie sides. Other Mille Fleurs staples will remain on the menu, including their wienerschnitzel and smoked sturgeon. Save room for one of their sweet treats, like pumpkin cheesecake or ginger-spiced crème brûlée. Starting at $89 per person, additional sides are $10 each
6009 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe
Mister A’s
Enjoy your Thanksgiving meal with an impressive skyline backdrop at Mister A’s. The fine dining mainstay is serving a prix fixe menu with classics like roasted turkey and prime rib served alongside creative twists on traditional sides, including butternut squash agnolotti, beet salad, and mushroom risotto. There will also be wine pairings, and be sure to save room for some fall desserts (pumpkin crème brûlée, apple almond tart) to complete your holiday meal. Starting at $89 per person
2550 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill
Operacaffe
Go for an Italian twist on Thanksgiving at Operacaffe. Their Italian-Style Turkey Plate comes with bacon-wrapped turkey filled with a lamb-beef blended stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. $26 per person
835 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Ranch 45
Ranch 45’s pick-up feast comes with main course choices of herb-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey legs, or smoked Cornish hen. Once you’ve made your pick, select your favorite sides (smashed potatoes, rainbow carrots, and green beans all accounted for) and sweet treats to complete your Thanksgiving meal. Orders are accepted online now through November 21 at 4 p.m.
512 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach
Rancho Bernardo Inn
At Avant, guests can indulge in a four-course Thanksgiving dinner from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with highlights like duck confit, squash lasagna, and a wagyu strip loin. At Veranda, their Thanksgiving specials include garden herb and apple stuffing and ginger-orange carrots, available from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Avant: $115 for adults, $55 for children under 12; Veranda: $45 per person
17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, Rancho Bernardo
Smokey & the Brisket
This La Mesa restaurant is offering both on-site and to-go options for Thanksgiving this year. Their smoked turkey is served alongside mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. Preorder your takeout feast by November 18; the on-site meal will be served on November 25 while supplies last. Takeout options: $120 for 4–6 people or $230 for 8–12 people. On-site: $35 per person.
5465 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa
20|Twenty at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa
Head to The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa for a filling Thanksgiving spread from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with dishes like a harvest vegetable coconut curry, pan-seared bass, and braised short rib. Classics are accounted for, too, like slow-roasted turkey, whipped potatoes, candied yams, and chocolate pecan pie. Reservations are encouraged. $98 for adults, $35 for children 12 and under
5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad
Valentina
For the nontraditionalists, Valentina will be serving their classic menu of oysters, steak tartare, and steak frites for Thanksgiving, along with an extensive wine list featuring vinos from around the world. For those who still love a Thanksgiving feast, the restaurant will be offering a plate with mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, acorn squash, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Preorder on OpenTable; reservations are encouraged. $58 per person
810 North Coast Highway 101, Leucadia
Vistal
This restaurant at the InterContinental San Diego is serving up bayfront views to pair with their Thanksgiving prix fixe feast. The three-course meal includes all the classics (pickle-brined turkey, autumn squash, sweet corn risotto), and dessert options like their pumpkin cheesecake. Reservations are encouraged. $75 for adults, $35 for children 12 and under, $35 per person wine pairings
901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.