June 24
Societe Brewing 10th Anniversary Brewery Tour
To ring in their 10th anniversary this June, Societe Brewing is offering a hands-on factory tour and beer tasting led by founder and CEO Doug Constantiner, the man who knows their brews best. The anniversary celebration also includes the release of their ‘hoptastic’ Tenth Ann’y Triple IPA (10% ABV), as well as anniversary glassware and shirts for sale which grant a discount on pours at their Kearny Mesa location.
8262 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Kearny Mesa
BRO-AM Benefit Party
The Switchfoot BRO-AM Benefit party is a community event that showcases the city’s food, arts, music and surfer communities. The fundraiser, which raises money for select 2022 beneficiary organizations, features a special performance by the San Diego-based and Grammy-winning rock band, special auctions, and tasty bites. Try ceviche from Herb & Sea and shaved Brandt Beef paired with green tea soba noodles from Ranch45 while listening to live tunes and bidding on auction items. General admission tickets are $250 while VIP tickets are $350 each. The event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the location will be revealed upon ticket purchase. Get your tickets here.
Private Location, Carlsbad
June 25-26
Annual San Diego Scottish Highland Games
If you’ve ever watched Braveheart and dreamed of living like a Scotsman for a few days, now’s your chance! The San Diego Scottish Highland Games run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and visitors can enjoy various competitions featuring the pole-throwing Caber Toss, the Highland dance contest, and bagpipe and drum bands. Also enjoy whisky tasting, Sheepdog Trials, Celtic and British vendors, and last but not least, an authentic Scottish Meal paired with a drink from their beer garden. Buy your tickets in-person and seize the day, Scots-style!
1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista
June 25
Layover Summer Sunset Live Music Series
Enjoy free summer concerts from several local musicians on the Layover rooftop lounge of the InterContinental Hotel San Diego every other Saturday night until August 27. The series features a different corresponding beverage partner for each performance, each with new giveaways and prizes. This Saturday from 5-8 p.m., old-time folk artist and banjo extraordinaire Clinton Davis takes the stage while guests enjoy Balcones Bourbon drink specials and giveaways from Balcones Distilling.
901 Bayfront Court, Downtown
42nd Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off Festival
Expecting upwards of 70,000 visitors, the 42nd Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off Festival is the place to be this Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., walk around the waterfront and take in festivities like the oceanfront chili cook-off with 20 tastings from amateurs and restaurants in Veterans Plaza. And don’t forget to stroll by the community mural Project and artist alley, or check out the beachside beer garden.
4800-5000 Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach
Oceanside Independence Parade
Catch a glimpse of the Oceanside Independence Parade this Saturday and see an array of standout floats, cars and community groups parading the streets. This year’s theme is “Hometown Heroes,” so expect to see many members of the armed services as well as firemen, paramedics and community advocate groups like Save Oceanside Sand, walking the parade route. Bring a folding chair and have a seat along the route as the parade makes its way from 101 Cafe on Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center drive, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting for roughly two hours.
311 North Tremont Street, Oceanside
June 26
4th Annual Scoop San Diego Ice Cream Festival
Sample 20+ ice cream and gelato shops from around San Diego this Sunday at the 4th Annual Scoop San Diego ice cream festival to beat the heat. General admission is $35 and gets you 10, 1 oz. samples from vendors from 12-4 p.m. The $75 VIP Ice Cream Lounge ticket gets attendees early entry at 11 a.m. and a chance to try exclusive flavors plus a shady place to enjoy your cool dessert. All proceeds from the event go to Alpha Project, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and recovery services to individuals experiencing homelessness. Tickets can be found here.
North Park Way between 30th Street and Granada Avenue, North Park
Taste of Adams Avenue
Taste of Adams Avenue is offering an appetizing tour for San Diego food lovers this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can walk, bike or trolley your way to a tasting adventure along Adams Avenue with food from neighborhood mainstays like Nozaru Ramen, The Rabbit Hole and Blind Lady Ale House. With 39 different restaurants from the area participating, including pubs, restaurants, cafes and bakeries, you're bound to find something you love, no matter what you’re craving.
3441 Adams Avenue, Normal Heights
Camino Festival
With all-inclusive food and drinks, live art demonstrations, and live music from Israel Maldonado and Camino Riviera’s resident DJs, the Camino Festival celebrates the artistic, culinary and nectar beauty of Camino Riviera. With general admission, guests get to venture through interactive food stations, culinary and wine tasting stations, live fish breakdowns and an exclusive cocktail menu with selections from all over Latin America. VIP guests get one hour early entry at 1 p.m. and the chance to experience rare mezcals from Camino Riviera top shelf brands like El Jolgorio, Real Minero and Vago. Get your tickets here.
2400 India Street, Little Italy
Sunday Wine School - Austrian Wines
Hosted at Vino Carta’s Solana Beach and Little Italy locations, sample five diverse wines from Austria for $25 as part of their Sunday Wine School series this Sunday from 12-5 p.m. The varied Austrian climate has produced wines that are bound to be spectacular. No reservations are necessary, so if you’d like a glass or two (or five), stop by.
437 Highway 101 Suite 107, Solana Beach & 2161 India Street, Little Italy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.