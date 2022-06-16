June 16
Del Mar Village Summer Solstice
Featuring a performance from beloved reggae band Common Kings and food from 15 restaurants, the Del Mar Village Summer Solstice promises a fantastic Thursday night. Known for hits like Wade In Your Water that balance rock and reggae sounds for a swaying good time by the ocean, Common Kings will take their tunes to Powerhouse Park to ring in the summertime. Attendees can enjoy a welcome cocktail, a commemorative tasting glass, bite-sized options from several Del Mar Village eateries, delicious drinks and a beachside Common Kings performance all for $159.
1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar
Cinema Under The Stars: Rebecca
As part of their “Hitchcock Thursdays” series celebrating the acclaimed horror director, Cinema Under the Stars is hosting a screening of the legend’s 1940’s cinematic classic Rebecca, a tale of a newlywed woman spooked by the memory of her new husband's deceased lover. Browse the $3 concessions at the snack bar, get cozy with complimentary blankets and heaters, and enjoy one of Hitchcock's finest films under the night sky. The screening starts at 8 p.m. sharp and is open to cinema fans of all ages. Tickets are $17 for members, $18 for non-members in person and $20 when bought online.
4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills
June 17-18
Nat Diego: Natural Wine Festival
Save a drive to the wine fields of Temecula Valley and instead, try a variety of handmade wines, created without any chemicals or additives using a mixture of farming and winemaking at Nat Diego. The festival begins with an opening reception welcoming new producers to the festival, and complimentary snacks and drinks on Friday. On day two, a grand tasting will be held with producers debuting their new releases, and the festival will finish off with a free closing party at Vino Carta at midnight. Tickets are going fast so make sure to get your hands on them quickly.
June 17 - 2219 30th Street, South Park; June 18 - 1955 Julian Avenue, Barrio Logan
June 18-19
San Diego International Beer Festival
Just shy of 200 international breweries will be represented at the San Diego County Fair’s International Beer Festival this weekend. Three different sessions are offered for all interested beer enthusiasts, where visitors can learn the ingredients behind their favorite brews, support local breweries and shop beer-themed accessories like craft beer art. General admission gets you festival entry and unlimited single ounce samples while Vets include a guaranteed good time in the luxury VIP lounge, six-ounce pours, unlimited samples, food pairings and 30-minutes early admission.
2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
San Diego Greek Festival
Yell opa! for the return of the San Diego Greek Festival this weekend, with live Greek music, beer, wine, folk dancers and all the baklava you can eat. Local Greek vendors like Athens Market Taverna, Oracle Wine Lounge and Opa! Beer Garden will take part in the festivities with Greek musicians like Jenny & The Gents and Kompanía taking the stage at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. Pay $3 to enter, then try all the Greek cuisine you can eat from the best Greek vendors in the city as you take in the culture and customs of the Mediterranean nation.
3655 Park Boulevard, North Park
June 17-25
The Light in the Piazza
Don’t miss the theater production of the Tony award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza by Escondido’s California Center for the Arts, with more than a week-long run of shows to choose from. The charming musical is known for its delightfully romantic score and passionate love story set in Florence during Summer 1953 concerning a surprise relationship and a secret that’s doomed to tear the whirlwind romance apart. It’s a story of love and loss that anyone can relate to and a must watch for any Broadway fanatic.
340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido
