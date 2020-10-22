Drive-in concerts? Yes, please! The Concerts in Your Car series kicked off its San Diego stay earlier this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds with a lineup of drive-in movies and concerts from big names like Snoop Dogg, the Beach Boys, and more.
The Del Mar setup uses a four-sided stage with a large screen on each side to give everyone a close, clear view. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place, so plan to deck out your car with all your concert and movie essentials. You can either listen to the concert speakers or tune in with your FM radio, depending on the event.
Missed out on the first round of entertainment? These live performances and movie screenings are next up. Grab your tickets now!
Saturday, October 24
The Beach Boys
The iconic music group added a second early-bird concert, beginning at 4 p.m., when their first, at 8 p.m. the same night, quickly sold out. Both shows will have the same lineup, with special guests John Stamos and Mark McGrath.
Thursday, October 29
Halloween
A visit from Michael Myers is a must to fully embrace the ghostly season. Enjoy this classic horror movie as a lead-up to Halloween weekend from the safety (and comfort) of your car.
Friday, October 30
Fitz & the Tantrums
The LA-based band recently released their fourth full-length album, All the Feels, to critical acclaim—garnering over 68 million streams. Listen to their top single, “I Just Wanna Shine,” and more live in person at the 8 p.m. concert.
Saturday, October 31
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The spooky screening series saved the best for last, showing this beloved cult classic on Halloween night. Costumes are recommended and audience partici—...pation is welcome.
The schedule for November is currently being updated each week on the website. Stay tuned by checking out the lineup.
