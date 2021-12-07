December 5
SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off
Come hungry and ready to judge the SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off. This annual event has local restaurants compete to be crowned the best chili in town, all in effort to fundraise for McKinley Elementary.
Thorn St. in North Park
December 9 and 16
Fireside Stories at The Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa
Listen in on holiday tales told by the fire, enjoy roasted s’mores, and write your letter to Santa at the Sheraton Carlsbad’s Fireside Stories holiday festivities. The little ones can enjoy candy canes and cocoa while listening to holiday stories from the man in red himself, and parents can enjoy spiked cocoa and s’mores made with boozy marshmallows. To add to the fun, the Carlsbad High School choir will be there to sing your favorite holiday tunes.
5420 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad
December 10
Holiday Wreath Making at Communal
Head to Communal’s Oceanside location this Friday to learn how to make your own holiday wreath! From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the workshop will walk you through how to make a streamlined, modern wreath or full, fluffy green wreath to match your personal style. Tickets include all materials necessary and bites from Communal’s charcuteries and pizzettas to snack on while you work. Finish off your wreath with berries, flowers, ribbon, and more for the perfect finishing touch.
407 Minnesota Street, Oceanside
December 11
Christmas with the Animals
You can shop your holiday list and see wild animals open their Christmas presents at Lions, Tigers & Bears’ holiday fundraiser. The Alpine animal sanctuary provides a safe haven for rescued exotic animals that can no longer return to the wild. The event will offer unique finds in the gift shop, festive cocoa, a visit from Santa Claus, and plenty of opportunities to view the many animals that call the sanctuary home. Tickets are required.
24402 Martin Way, Alpine
December 11
North Park Book Fair
In collaboration with Verbatim Books, the North Park Book Fair is taking to the streets with 100 small bookstores, authors, and publishers. Along with typical festivities—like food merchants and cocktail gardens—the fair will also feature poetry readings, arts and crafts, and a special visit from the man up North (Pole that is, not Park).
North Park
December 11
Taste of National City
Dine your way through 30 local restaurants at Taste of National City. The festivities and live music will take place at the bayside Pepper Park.
Pepper Park
December 17-19
Gem Faire
Stop into the Scottish Rite Event Center in Mission Valley for the Gem Faire, and peruse its large showcase of unique stones, beads, and jewelry of all types from all over the world.
Scottish Rite Event Center
December 14
The Santa Clause at Moonshine Beach
Catch the last installment of Moonshine Beach’s Merry Movie Night series with their screening of The Santa Clause, on a 10-foot LED screen in their recently added outdoor extension. The event is free and open to anyone 21 years or older.
1165 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
December 17–19
Ballast Point’s Victory at Sea Days
Ballast Point’s celebration of dark beers returns this month for a full weekend of tastings. The event will highlight the seasonal original Victory at Sea, along with nine unique variations at every Ballast Point taproom. Grab your tickets ahead of time—VIP ticketholders can enjoy special launches beginning Friday night. Cheers!
2215 India Street, Little Italy; 9045 Carroll Way, Miramar
December 18
The Muppet Christmas Carol at the Rady Shell
This will be the first year the San Diego Symphony is hosting their holiday season outdoors at their new venue, and the lineup is a perfect way to celebrate. On the 18th, visit the waterfront venue for an evening screening of Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol, accompanied by the San Diego Symphony. Guaranteed to rectify your bah humbug!
222 Marina Park Way, Embarcadero
December 18
San Diego Gulls
San Diego sports don’t have to end after Thanksgiving. Head to the ice rink at Pechanga and cheer on our San Diego Gulls at the Winter Wonderland game, where fans get a holiday beanie to keep cozy.
Pechanga Ice Rink
December 19
An Irish Christmas
Expand beyond your own traditions and see what An Irish Christmas is all about. This cultural performance at Balboa Theatre includes old tales, caroling, and step dance, of course!
Balboa Theatre
December 31
Big Night New Year’s Eve Gala
Start practicing the lyrics of “Auld Lang Syne” now for Hilton’s Big Night New Year’s Eve Gala, where you can roam through eight party rooms, dance at the silent disco, and toast at the bayfront while the clock counts down.
Hilton San Diego Bayfront
