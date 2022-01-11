January 6
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Sing along to hits like “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge over Troubled Water” at this concert-style production.
Balboa Theatre
January 7
Whitney Cummings
Laugh along with the stand-up comedian when her Touch Me Tour comes to town
Balboa Theatre
January 8
San Diego Brew Festival
Sip your way through the San Diego Brew Festival, where more than 70 breweries will serve over 200 beers alongside food trucks, lawn games, and live bands.
Liberty Station
January 12
Desperate Measures
This musical comedy puts a creative spin on Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure (through February 6).
North Coast Repertory Theatre
January 13-17
Shen Yun
The performing arts company presents a colorful and artistic glimpse into ancient China.
California Center for the Arts, Escondido.
January 14-17
Big Salsa Festival
The weekend includes classes, performances, and a kickoff party.
San Diego Marriott Mission Valley
January 14
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Check out this exhibit, which uses projection technology to bring the famed artist’s words and dreams to life (through March 6).
Del Mar Fairgrounds
January 15-16
Monster Jam
Rev your engines and prepare for high-flying stunts (held through the weekend).
Petco Park
January 17
Martin Luther King Day Celebration
Civil rights take the spotlight during this celebration, honoring the life and
legacy of the iconic activist.
World Beat Center
January 20
Alonzo King Lines Ballet
The dance company takes the stage to perform their athletic and artistic
repertoire.
Civic Theatre
January 20-23
Disney on Ice Presents Dream Big
Four days of figure skating, featuring Disney favorites from Elsa to Moana.
Pechanga Arena
January 26–29
Farmers Insurance Open
Watch pros tee up for the four-day tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course, which this year concludes on a Saturday for the first time. Spectators can upgrade their experience with VIP perks. At the Canyon Club, VIP guests can watch the tournament from the 17th and 18th holes with a full bar, food, tables, and TVs. Or, Ultra Zone VIPs can enjoy the same perks at the ninth hole alongside ocean and course views. Elsewhere, all attendees can check out new happenings like the Taylormade Gold on-course activation and a self-pour beverage station with facial recognition technology. See you on the green!
Torrey Pines Golf Course
January 29
Seltzerland
This national hard seltzer festival is stopping in San Diego on Saturday, January 29 at St. Mark Golf Club in San Marcos. Join the fun and taste your way through small- and large-scale brands including Topo Chico, White Claw, and Vizzy. Be sure to grab your tickets beforehand.
1750 San Pablo Drive, San Marcos
January 29
Pure Project Sixth Anniversary Party
Raise a glass during the brewery's anniversary party at their Vista brewery and taproom.
Pure Project Taproom, Vista
January 29
Hanohano Huki Ocean Challenge
Paddle out for the challenge in Mission Bay, which is open to all skill levels and paddle sports.
Mission Bay
January 29
Vistal Menu Kick-Off
The InterContinental’s waterfront restaurant, Vistal, is unveiling their 2022 menu in an evening of great eats and gray whale conservation education. In collaboration with Gray Whale Gin, Wildcoast, and Xplore Offshore, the event will feature a welcome reception with small bites created by chef Todd Bencivenni and Gray Whale Gin cocktails. After the reception, guests can enjoy a three-course dinner and learn more about gray whale conservation efforts from speakers from Wildcoast and Xplore Offshore. Twenty percent of ticket revenue will benefit Wildcoast. There will also be a raffle with prizes including a whale-watching tour and hotel stay.
901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero
