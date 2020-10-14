Halloween may look a little different this year, but it’ll still be filled with plenty of opportunities for tricks and treats. From contactless pumpkin patches to drive-thru haunted trails, these are our top picks for celebrating Halloween 2020 in San Diego. As always, bring your mask, read up on each event’s health protocols, and happy haunting!
Bates Nut Farm
Now–October 31
Bates’ beloved pumpkin patch is back with all of their annual activities, including hayrides, a straw maze, a petting corral, and a massive selection of pumpkins and gourds to explore. Take your pick from the pumpkin patch and refuel in the picnic area with plenty of food and beverage options for everyone in your group.
15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center
Drive-Thru Scream Zone: Roadkill
October 1–31
The Scream Zone’s reimagined annual event brings the haunts and horrors right to your car. In a completely drive-thru experience, guests will weave their cars through a mile-long path filled with zombies, killer clowns, and figures from some of Hollywood’s most iconic horror films—Freddy and Jason included.
2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
Fright Fest Weekend at The Moonlight
October 8–10
Moonlight Amphitheatre is making a return just in time for the witching hour with a three-day fright fest. Catch outdoor movie screenings of Halloween favorites like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Hocus Pocus, and Poltergeist. Screenings are capped at 100 people with social distancing rules in place, so plan to purchase your seats early!
1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista
Ghosts & Gravestones
Hop onto the Trolley of the Doomed and take a tour of San Diego’s most haunted sites. From the Whaley House to Pioneer Park, the tour shares the stories of the city’s eerier history and the haunted spirits who still live there. The tours are operating at 50 percent capacity to provide plenty of space for social distancing.
4008 Twiggs Street, Old Town
A Grand Halloween
Now-October 31
The Manchester Grand Hyatt is offering its guests three spooky encounters to explore all month long. First, the trick or treat trail will line the hallways of the hotel’s event space with cobwebs, pumpkins, and booths to pick up sweet treats like candy and toys. Then, head to the fourth floor pool deck for an outdoor movie experience featuring a Halloween favorite. Lastly, families can make their way to the hotel rooftop for Halloween-inspired arts and craft activities and a sweeping view of the city skyline.
1 Market Place, Downtown
Halloween Movie Nights
October 30-31
Join the Hilton Garden Inn Del Mar for a perfectly spooktacular Halloween movie weekend. The family-friendly event will feature four showings of Halloween classics and animations like Beetlejuice and Hotel Transylvania. To enjoy alongside your movie, treat yourself to buttery popcorn, nachos, hot cider, and adult beverages for those 21 and up. Be sure to make reservations ahead of time!
3939 Ocean Bluff Avenue, Del Mar
Halloween Trail at Petco Park
October 23-November 1
Join the Padres at Petco Park for safe and spooky Halloween festivities all week long. Bring the little ones in costume on a socially distanced, one-way pumpkin patch. As you wind through the trail, you’ll stop at themed booths for candy, toys, and surprise character visits. The 21+ crowd looking for something spookier can stick around for the Halloween Trail After Dark, with an outdoor movie experience showing Halloween favorites like Hocus Pocus, Scream, and Beetlejuice. The event will also offer a themed market with festive treats, merch, and snacks.
100 Park Boulevard, Petco Park
Hallo-Wine Fall Festival
October 24
Home Start’s 13th annual fall festival is taking the virtual stage this year with an evening of interactive tastings, trivia games, a silent auction, and inspiring speeches all from the comfort of your own home. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to child abuse prevention and provides family strengthening services to those in need. Order a Feature Tasting Box, which comes with selections from food ad drink vendors like Bekker’s, Bivouac, Trevi Hills Winery, and more. Or go VIP to get the tasting box delivered to your home with a few extra bonus gifts.
Haunted Aquarium Remix
October 1–31
Birch Aquarium is taking its haunted house outdoors with new animal encounters and spooky activities in the aquarium’s Tide Pool Plaza, Smargon Courtyard, and Education Courtyard. Little ones can explore kelp mazes and use a discovery booklet to learn about the creepy critters that live underwater.
2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla
Hornblower’s Floating Cinema
October 29
A tour and a movie? Yes, please! The Hornblower’s floating outdoor cinema has been given the Halloween treatment with a showing of Beetlejuice. Enjoy an evening out on the water with stellar views, delicious food (including popcorn—a movie must), and, of course, a fun movie. This three-hour experience runs twice each week and reservations are required.
1800 North Harbor Drive, Hornblower Landing
Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch
October 3–31
This La Jolla pumpkin patch has adapted its format to offer new options for pumpkin picking. This year, in addition to visiting the patch in person, you can also select your pumpkins through contactless curbside pickup, online ordering, or delivery. Need help styling your selection? You can also pick up decorating and carving kits to have all the tools you need to perfect your pumpkin.
6710 La Jolla Boulevard, La Jolla
Pumpkin Station
October 1–31
Pumpkin Station’s Bonita, Mission Valley, and Rancho Bernardo locations are open this Halloween season. Take part in the time-honored tradition of picking your pumpkin straight from the farm and enjoy extra activities for the family like corn mazes, hayrides, petting zoos, and more.
5354 Sweetwater Road, Bonita
1640 Camino del Rio North, Mission Valley
13421 Highland Valley Road, Escondido
SeaWorld Spooktacular
Friday–Sunday, October 2–November 1
Candy trails, scavenger hunts, tasty treats—SeaWorld Spooktacular is packed with fun family-friendly events all month long. Take the little ones in their costumes to trick or treat, or go on a hunt for pumpkins hidden throughout the park. Kids can enjoy new tasty treats like caramel-dipped apples and pumpkin cheesecake, while the over-21 crowd can check out pumpkin ales and specialty fall cocktails.
500 Sea World Drive, Mission Bay
