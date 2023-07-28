Hawaiian shirts, tropical plants, hand-carved Tiki gods, overly-sweet-and-super-colorful drinks, tiny umbrellas—things are about to get funky in Mission Valley. The world's largest Tiki event is back in San Diego, transforming Town and Country Resort into a Polynesian paradise.
For more than two decades, the von Stroheim family has been bringing Tiki Oasis to the masses, making it their mission to concoct the ultimate Tiki celebration. This year's event takes place August 2-6 and features four days of tropical cocktails, pool lounging, dancing, live music, dancing, sunset dinners, educational seminars and a marketplace with more than 150 artists, mixologists, art exhibits, and book signing opportunities.
The art exhibit and Tiki marketplace are free and open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, however, weekend tickets are required to attend the Friday preview night. The marketplace will feature vendors showcasing everything from one-of-a-kind handmade mugs to bar mats.
Among some of the week’s highlights is the Enchanted Sea pop-up art show with 50 artists on display, running daily until Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A private opening will be held Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m.
This year's seminars include: Our Own Paradise - the History of Black-Owned American Resorts; Beach Bohemians of the 20th Century - The History of Beachcomber Style; The Marriage of Tiki and Surfing - Unlocking the courtship through sport, music, and media; and the History of Swimwear; and more.
And of course, no Tiki festival is complete without some great jams. Closing out the weekend's events will be Mediterranean psychedelic rock band Mohama Saz with a performance Sunday night in the Pacific Ballroom. Tickets are available for $45. Other artists rockin’ out at this year’s affair are The New Les Baxter Orchestra, The Tikiyaki Orchestra, and Tom Kenny and the Hi-Seas.
So pack your shades, plenty of sunscreen, and an appetite for all things fruity and soaked in rum—time to get weird.
