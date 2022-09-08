September 8-11
FilmOut San Diego LGBTQ Film Festival
The only LGBTQ+ Film Festival in San Diego returns for another year with screenings from filmmakers from around the world and several Q&A sessions. The festival has the world and U.S. premieres for several LGBTQ+ and cult genre films and dozens of award-winning features and short films will be screened over four days at the San Diego Natural History Museum (Nat) and the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA). The Opening Night Film and Party will kick things off on Thursday at 7 p.m. at THE NAT and following the Closing Night Film, the festival will end on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at MOPA with a closing night dessert reception. Tickets can be purchased here. | 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park
September 9-11
Art San Diego
This showcase of contemporary and modern art will take over the San Diego Convention Center along the bay for a three-day event. This fall marks the 14th edition of Art San Diego and like the ones before it, this year’s festivities bring together artwork from local, national and international galleries with show programming, live entertainment and other exclusive features. Purchase your tickets here. | 111 West Harbor Drive, Embarcadero
September 10
San Diego Blues Festival
Billy F Gibbons & Friends are headlining the San Diego Blues Festival this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park North. The ZZ Top guitarist is joined on the lineup by Southern Avenue, Phantom Blues Band with Curtis Salgado, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Memphissippi Sounds. Bring a beach chair for the grassy knolls or upgrade to VIP treatment that comes with two covered seating areas and a catered lunch. Tickets can be found here, and all proceeds from the festival will go towards the San Diego Food Bank. | 400 Kettner Boulevard, Embarcadero
Burgers & Beers
Enjoy burgers from more than 20 of the best burger places in the city at the Fourth annual Reader Burgers & Beer at Golden Hill Park. as they compete to win the “Best Burger” award. Also, sip on unlimited beer samples from 40+ San Diego breweries. Curated by the Reader’s food writers, there will be several local food vendors like Smash & Dash and Burger Kook and breweries like Second Chance Beer and Societe Brewing Co. for attendees to try and vote on to decide who has the best burger in San Diego. Find your tickets here. | 2590 Golden Hill Drive, Golden Hill
Escondido Grape Day Festival
One of Escondido’s most cherished traditions, the Grape Day Festival, returns this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held at the historic Grape Day Park, this free community festival dates back to the origins of Escondido as an agricultural mainstay in the area known for an assortment of crops, including their grapes, and this year’s festival hopes to celebrate the traditions of old. This family-friendly event will feature entertainment from swing jazz and bluegrass musicians to live spinning, weaving and corn shelling demonstrations, grape stomping and old-fashioned children's games. There will also be a wine and beer garden with local San Diego wineries in attendance along with a food court that has barbecue, dessert and snack options. | 321 North Broadaway, Escondido
September 10-11
Cardiff Greek Festival
Coming to North County this weekend, the Cardiff Greek Festival brings food, family and faith to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Encinitas. After two years, the funds raised from this celebration of culture and faith go to the church as well as their senior apartments, Cardiff Orthodox Housing. This festival will feature live music, a photo booth, an inflatable zone for kids, as well as Greek culinary options like lamb shank, gyros, baklava and karidopita. Find tickets here. | 3459 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff by-the-Sea
San Diego Festival of the Arts
The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts returns to the San Diego Surf Sports Park this weekend for its 36th year. This 21+ event displays juried works from 150 global artists and the artistic mediums being judged throughout the weekend include painting, sculpture, photography, glass, ceramics and more. There will be live entertainment and music both days, as well as outdoor lawn games, various food and drink vendors and art on display for purchase. Tickets start at $13 for a single day and $17 for a two-day ticket. | 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar
California Surf Museum Shopping Benefit at The OZONE
The OZONE at Oceanside’s Mission Pacific Hotel plays host to an exclusive shopping event that’ll benefit the California Surf Museum (CSM), a non-profit organization that serves as a resource center for the preservation of the sport’s art, culture and history. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, a portion of online and in store sales will go towards the CSM, with surf-inspired brands like Kelly Slater’s OuterKnown, RAEN sunglasses, and ALOHA Connection being represented during the event. In addition, author Lara Einzig will be having an in-store signing for her book Women Making Waves: Trailblazing Surfers In & Out of the Water. | 201 North Myers Street, Oceanside
