September 27 - October 2
CATS: The Musical
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical CATS has toured in over 30 countries, spreading the broadway legend’s masterpiece worldwide, and now it plays in San Diego as musical tours once again across North America. Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, CATS follows the journey of an eccentric group of cats vying to be reborn on the night of their annual ball. With spell-binding music, choreography and costumes, CATS will embrace the musical’s storied history for a modern-day audience at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Its nearly week-long run will finish off with two shows each Saturday and Sunday. | 1100 3rd Avenue, Downtown
September 29 - October 2
Gaslight Steampunk Expo
Celebrating science fiction, the Victorian era and maker ingenuity, the Gaslight Steampunk Expo will feature several elaborate costumes and an appreciation for all things steampunk. Steampunk is a fashion style that combines historical elements with technological features inspired by science fiction and this expo will also share costume ideas and booths with items for spooky season. There will be steampunk-themed workshops, along with a swap meet and vendor hall throughout the weekend at the San Diego Marriott Mission Valley. Purchase your tickets here. | 8757 Rio San Diego Drive, Mission Valley
September 30 - October 9
Oktoberfest in El Cajon
There are several Oktoberfest celebrations planned for the next week but none may be bigger or more authentic than Oktoberfest in El Cajon. For two consecutive Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, visitors will be able to celebrate the famed German festival with a variety of German beer, music and food including potato pancakes, sauerkraut, pretzels and pastries. There will also be traditional folk dancing, plenty of polka, the Guggenbach-Baum band straight from Germany and several games and contests that’ll transform El Cajon into Munich. Find tickets here. | 1017 South Mollison Avenue, El Cajon
September 30 - October 31
The Haunted Hotel Disturbance Mission Valley
Complete with plenty of blood, zombies and clowns, The Haunted Hotel Disturbance returns with a “Haunt Collective'' complete with 3 unique haunted attractions right outside of Mission Valley Center’s west parking lot. Expect to see familiar horror movie foes like Jason Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers stalking the halls inside Stars of the Silver SCREAM and a disorienting clown-filled freak show inside the 3-D Freak-Fest. But the main attraction is the haunted hotel with several scary surprises hidden around every corner. There will be scares all month long so get your tickets for a horrific night now. | 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Mission Valley
October 1
Pacific Beachfest
For a full day of free family-friendly fun, head down to Pacific Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. where there will be several activities and attractions along the boardwalk. The day starts with a half marathon and while you cheer on the runners, check out the fish taco contest where you can try 5 tacos for $12 and help decide who has the best fish tacos in the city. There will also be a 5K run, volleyball tournament, beer garden, kid’s alley and three stages of live music to go along with numerous community vendors who’ll be in attendance. | Boardwalk between Felspar Street and Thomas Street, Pacific Beach
Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner Gala
The annual Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner Gala returns this Saturday with several notable attendees as they raise money for the SOF (Special Operations Forces) Support Foundation. The day begins with the golf tournament followed by a cocktail reception and silent auction at 5 p.m. before the dinner-gala and live auction starts at 7 p.m. This event will feature singer Darius Rucker, keynote speaker and former U.S. Secretary of Defense Michéle Flournoy and Navy SEAL Bob Harward. The auctions will include illustrious prizes like a chance to golf with Super Bowl Champion and NFL analyst Michael Strahan, a five night stay in Cabo San Lucas and a VIP weekend in Arizona complete with two tickets to Super Bowl LVII. | 6001 Clubhouse Drive, Rancho Santa Fe
2nd Annual Cocktails for a Cause: A Tribute to the Roaring 20’s
Local non-profit Positive Movement Foundation, which aims to support and empower underserved and at-risk children, is hosting their 2nd annual Cocktails for a Cause this Saturday. Hosted at the La Jolla Estate of Joan Waitt, VIP guests will receive an exclusive hour form 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the main reception will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. The evening will feature craft cocktails, live and silent auctions, food entertainment and a Hot Air Balloon experience at night, along with several surprises in store. General admission tickets are $109, VIP tickets are $299 and the address of the event will be provided to ticket holders 24-48 hours before the event begins. | La Jolla Estate of Joan Waitt, La Jolla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.