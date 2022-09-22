September 24-25
CRSSD Festival
Of the many festivals held along the ocean at Waterfront Park in the Embarcadero few are as passionate as CRSSD. The two-day festival by the sea is back with plenty of great electronic music. The artists leading the way on this year’s lineup includes several international acts such as Jamie XX, Caribou, and The Avalanches as well as American EDM artists like Duck Sauce. Tickets have been selling out fast so make sure to get yours before they’re gone. | 1600 Pacific Coast Highway, Embarcadero
Adams Avenue Street Fair
This year marks the 40th Adams Avenue Street Fair and this free weekend music festival in continues to thrive each year. The fair will feature 50 different musical performances on five stages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be the Craft Beer Taste from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday which gives visitors the chance to sample unlimited beers from 20 breweries for $20, and plenty of food vendors and arts and crafts booths to indulge in. | 34th and Adams Avenue, Normal Heights
3rd Annual ArtWalk Carlsbad
The 3rd annual ArtWalk Carlsbad will feature art from various local, regional and international artists as well as street food, wine and beer, and live entertainment. This free art festival overlooks the Carlsbad Flower Fields with a view of the Pacific Ocean and will include a variety of artistic mediums including fine jewelry, sculpture, painting and more. There will also be several interactive art experiences, a family-friendly KidsWalk area, a beer and wine pavilion, local musicians and street food vendors representing an array of different cuisines. Make the trip to North County this weekend and walk through the art from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. | 5796 Armada Drive, Carlsbad
San Diego Spirits Festival
Try all the cocktails you can crave this weekend at The Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla' San Diego Spirits Festival. Enjoy more than 65 brands of whiskey, tequilas and vodkas, unlimited cocktails, live flamenco music, belly dancers, gallery access and bites from Beeside Balcony, Starfish Eatery, Lobster West and more. Tickets for Saturday (from 3-7 p.m.) are $95 and Sunday tickets (from 1-5 p.m.) are $85, while tickets at the door will be $100 each day cash only until sold out. Purchase your tickets here. | 700 Prospect Street, La Jolla
28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival
The 28th Pacific Islander Festival will celebrate with food, music and culture at Ski Beach in Mission Bay this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This annual festival celebrates the culture and traditions of the Melanesian, Micronesian and Polynesian people with entertainment, food, arts & crafts and plenty of cultural ties to the Pacific Islander nations. Admission is free and plenty of Southern Californian Pacific Islander cultural groups and community organizations will be in attendance. | 1600 Vacation Road, Mission Bay
Art & Craft Show
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, the neighborhood of Old Town will be packed with vivid and colorful art and plenty of entertainment during the Art & Craft Show. The festivities will include arts and crafts, craft wine and beer gardens, international food from more than a dozen local restaurants and several paintings, crafts, sculptures, ceramics and more from over 100 artists. These juried works from professional designers and artists will display the creativity, culture and history of San Diego. | 4010 Twiggs Street, Old Town
Trolley Dances
For one weekend only, in partnership with the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and UC San Diego, the San Diego Dance Theater presents Trolley Dances 2022. These two-hour guided tours begin at the Nobel Drive Trolley Transit Center with more than 50 community and company dancers using San Diego as their stage while performing at various sites around the city. Featuring choreography by artists Rachel Catalano, Jean Isaacs, Péndulo Cero Danza Contemporánea, Minerva Tapia and Terry Wilson, there are only five tours each day beginning at 10:15 a.m. and ending at 2:15 p.m. Find tickets here. | 3349 Nobel Drive, La Jolla
September 25
Oktoberfest in Encinitas
Encinitas is celebrating the region’s German roots this weekend as they reign in Oktoberfest 2022. This free community event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Sunday will boast a German beer garden, Bavarian music and dancing, an international food court with German refreshments, carnival rides and a local draft beer garden. Their vendor section will include local artisans in North County and plenty of Encinitas businesses will be represented as well. | Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real, Encinitas
September 25 - October 2
San Diego Restaurant Week
The California Restaurant Association invites San Diego foodies to support local restaurants and enjoy several meal deals during San Diego Restaurant Week 2022. This year’s edition includes over 100 local restaurants across more than 30 San Diego neighborhoods for eight days of delicious dining. There are numerous brunch, lunch and dinner options and participating restaurants with special prix-fixe menu pricing including Little Italy’s Allegro, Cafe Coyote in Old Town and Pioneer BBQ in La Mesa. Those interested can find the full list of participating restaurants here. | Various locations around town
