September 16
Blossoms and Breeze Opening Reception at La Playa Gallery
La Jolla’s La Playa Gallery current exhibition Blossoms and Breeze, opened earlier this month, captures various artists' views on the intersection of humanity and nature. This exhibition includes several local artists like oil painters Rebecca Noelle and Cathy Carey, mixed media painter Cate Dudley, sculptor Jon Koehler and potter Maureen Raheja. The opening reception for the exhibition will be held from 5-8 p.m. this Friday, September 16. The exhibition will continue through October 25 and is free to the public. | 2226 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla
September 16-18
San Diego Bayfair
The San Diego Bayfair Festival has been a fixture of seaside entertainment in Mission Bay for years, and at the center of it all are the exhilarating hydroplane races taking place in Crown Point, East Vacation Island and Fiesta Island. Throughout the weekend there will also be the return of hydro games, as well as a car and motorcycle show, “A Taste of East Count” craft beer festival and BBQ By the Bay. Ticket options include individual tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday or a three-day Superpass for the entire weekend for $45. | 1404 Vacation Road, Mission Bay
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro
The 15th annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro brings together the world’s best professional female surfers, vendors and several live performances from September 16-18 at the Oceanside Pier. The surfing event will feature Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore and surfing icon Bethany Hamilton leading the way on the waves along with many other high-caliber competitors. Additional features include an all-female DJ competition, a women’s beach soccer tournament, the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tourney, several women speakers, a beer garden and a food court. The Nissan Concert Series also includes 15 live performances from artists like Hoobastank, Smash Mouth and The Offspring happening throughout the weekend. | Pier View Way & North Pacific Street, Oceanside
September 16 - October 31
SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream
SeaWorld is gearing up for Halloween as the theme park prepares for frightful fun from September 16 through October 31. Enjoy haunted houses, scare zones, themed bars and live entertainment as you travel through their house of horrors, along with rides, coasters and more. Tickets to Howl-O-Scream are not included with regular SeaWorld park admission. | 500 SeaWorld Drive, Mission Bay
September 17
Bonitafest Performing Arts Festival
Come celebrate the best of Bonita this Saturday during the event's 50th anniversary. This free festival will take place from 12-4 p.m. and give event-goers the chance to try lots of food, listen to South Bay’s best choirs and bands and participate in arts and crafts. All of the money raised from the event will go towards the Bonita Vista High School Vocal Music Department and choirs from Bonita Vista Middle School. | 5305 Sweetwater Road, Bonita
Amps & Ales
Amps & Ales is back at 3rd Avenue and Memorial Park this Saturday from 12-4 p.m where guests can try the bests craft beers and wines from San Diego and south of the border. The 20+ participating breweries include Cerveza Xteca, Third Avenue Alehouse, Setting Sun Sake among others. And there will be plenty of food including TJ-style hot dogs. Headlining this year's musical lineup is the B-Side Players with performances by The Gravities, Cumbia Machin, The Routine and more. General admission tickets are $45 and include admission from 1-4 p.m. while the $60 VIP tickets grant admission starting at noon. | 373 Park Way, Chula Vista
September 17 - October 30
The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular
Celebrate Halloween with the Count, as Sesame Place gets in the spooky spirit. This family-friendly Halloween event will include a Halloween Parade, Halloween-themed shows, trick or treating inside the park and a spot the ghost scavenger hunt. Tickets can be purchased here. | 2052 Entertainment Circle, Chula Vista
September 18
Bad Bunny at Petco Park
Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny is coming to SoCal for his “World’s Hottest Tour” and his next stop is at San Diego’s very own Petco Park for two nights of shows this Saturday and Sunday. Known for songs like “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Tití Me Preguntó” and “La Noche de Anoche,” he has quickly become one of the world’s most prolific artists. Saturday night’s show is already sold out but it’s not too late to get a ticket for Sunday night’s show here. | 19 Tony Gwynn Drive, Downtown
