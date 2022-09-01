September 1 - October 16
Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical
Coming to the Old Globe Theatre beginning this Thursday, Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical tells the story of Simran, a young Indian American woman, and her exciting summer in Europe. Love and tradition clash as Simran’s own interests go against her family's wish for an arranged marriage as the story takes her from Boston to Europe to India. This stage musical adaptation of the 1995 musical romance film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge promises lots of fun plus all new songs created just for the stage. | 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park
September 3
Farewell to Summer Arts Festival
End your summer on a high note with this free arts festival at the City Heights Performance Annex put on by Teatro San Diego. The festival will include various food trucks, games, interactivity booths and performances from various community artists as well as performances from Teatro SD’s performing arts students. | 3795 Fairmount Avenue, City Heights
Julian Grape Stomp Fiesta
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Julian’s Menghini Winery will be hosting the town’s annual Julian Grape Stomp Fiesta where visitors can participate in the old-world tradition of squishing grapes with their feet. There will also be several food and shopping options as well as live music. Regular admission tickets are $20 and include a wine glass and stomping, while reserved shaded seating is $30. Tastings cost $1 each and are separate from the price of admission. | 1150 Julian Orchards Drive, Julian
Lil Jon at Parq Nightclub
Atlanta hip-hop party pioneer Lil Jon will be making an appearance at Parq Nightclub this Saturday night at 10 p.m. The music legend, known for hits like “Bia’, Bia'” “Get Low” and “Lovers and Friends,” has had a significant impact on club music in the Dirty South and nationwide since the early ‘90s. Now after performing in clubs for decades and as a resident DJ in Las Vegas, he’ll be making a rare performance in SoCal and you won’t want to miss it. | 615 Broadway, Downtown
BOARDED! A New Pirate Adventure
The San Diego Maritime Museum is bringing back its interactive pirate-themed live show for a second performance date this year with two shows this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Guests in the crowd will be taught the ins and outs of the at-sea lifestyle as they become a member of the pirate’s crew and go on various adventures. Tickets for adults are $60 and $25 for children 12 and under. Online sales have closed but walkup tickets are still available until they sell out. | 1492 North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero
September 3-4
Jazz at the Creek 2022
The 11th Annual Jazz at the Creek reins in Labor Day Weekend at the Market Creek Plaza Amphitheater with a theme of “We Are One.” Saturday’s “Grown Folks Music” will be headlined by jazz band Pieces of a Dream while Sunday’s “Sophisticated Soul” will be headlined by jazz singer/songwriter Will Downing. Hosted by local radio personalities Kelly Cole and John Phillips, spend your weekend listening to intimate jazz performances from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. | 310 Euclid Ave, Lincoln Park
September 4
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia continues their recent run of appearances with a concert Sunday night at Pechanga Arena. Known for their exhilarating and visually stunning live shows, the group is touring for the release of their debut album “Paradise Again” in April, which featured appearances from the Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla Sign and more. This is the group’s first large-scale tour since their hiatus in 2013 and after blowing fans away at Coachella earlier this year, San Diego EDM fans should expect a massive performance. | 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway
Fresh Glass Fest 2
To commemorate the upcoming KPBS series “Fresh Glass,” debuting on September 15, the festival highlighting San Diego’s women and BIPOC food and alcohol innovators returns for another year. The festival, hosted at the California Center for the Arts Escondido, will also feature DJ’s spinning throughout the day, and a live performance from Kendrick Dial & The Lyrical Groove. General admission tickets are $125 and come with admission, a tasting wristband with ten tastings, a Fresh Glass souvenir cup and bag. | 340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.