October 27
Murder Mystery Night Food Pairing
Check out this interactive pirate-themed murder mystery night at Second Chance Beer’s Carmel Mountain location this Thursday from 7-9 p.m. Set in the throes of a secret pirate lord meeting, attendees will be assigned a character and will try to solve the mystery and prove that dead men tell tales after all. The event will feature a food and drink pairing which will include three food items and four speciality craft brews. Purchase your tickets here. | 15378 Avenue of Science Suite 222, Carmel Mountain
October 28
Mural Celebration
Celebrating the debut of three new murals paying homage to San Diego at the Shops at La Jolla Village, there will be an evening with art, food, music and raffles. The new murals draw inspiration from the La Jolla coastline, the local butterfly and plant species of San Diego, and the famous surf culture of the beachside city. The murals are contributions from local artists Ian Ross and Alexandra Underwood as well as Chicago-based artist Jim Bachor. RSVP for the event here. | 8801-8879 Villa La Jolla Drive, La Jolla
Moonage Daydream
Telling the remarkable story of Ziggy Stardust through kaleidoscopic never-before-seen performance footage and narration from the legend himself, Moonage Daydream sheds light on the genius of David Bowie. Brett Morgen’s feature length directorial effort centers around Bowie’s spiritual and artistic journey and will be displayed in IMAX at the Fleet Science Center’s Heikoff Giant Dome Theater. Those who show up in Bowie-inspired costume will have a chance to win two tickets to the Fleet Science Center or two tickets to see Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever at the Heikoff theater. | 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park
The SpongeBob Musical
Bikini Bottom is transported to the stage at the Casa Del Prado Theatre for the San Diego Junior Theatre’s two-week run of “The Spongebob Musical.” When Spongebob, his friends and their underwater home face a major crisis, it is up to the optimistic sponge to save the day. Featuring characters from the long-running Nickelodeon series and original songs from Sara Bareilles, Panic! At the Disco, John Legend and more, expect a night of fun for the whole family. | 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park
October 29
Spectacular at 25
The Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA) is celebrating its 25th anniversary and residents are invited to celebrate the anniversary with an exhibition party that recognizes the artists and art lovers that support the OMA. The night will start with an hour-long exhibition for members, participating artists and lenders by invitation, and non-member guests. This is followed by “Art After Dark: Metamorphosis,” a 21+ evening party filled with live music, dancing, dance and art workshops, food trucks and much more from 7-10 p.m. Tickets for the exhibition celebration also include admission to “Art After Dark: Metamorphosis.” | 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside
Justin Sterling: "Chapel of the Rocks"
The San Diego Museum of Art’s newest exhibition comes from artist Justin Sterling, whose installation “Chapel of the Rocks” is a nearly 1,000-square-foot structure made of windows shattered with rocks and built anew. The windows and other broken features including salvaged pieces from New York City are meant to evoke New York’s “broken windows'' method of policing in the 1990s and other policies embodying the concept of bad faith.
The exhibition is also inspired by the Rothko Chapel in Sterling’s hometown of Houston which is a multicultural, interfaith space that influences the different spiritual traditions to be represented in Sterling's gallery space. The exhibition will be open until February 12, 2023. | 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park
El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego)
The 2022-2023 season kicks off with the world premiere of El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego) at the San Diego Civic Theatre. The opera revisits the passionate love story of visionary Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera as they embrace and reminisce during a Dia De Los Muertos celebration. The performance will be sung in Spanish with English and Spanish text displayed above the stage and feature several international performers. Purchase your tickets here. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
October 30
Alvvays at Observatory North Park
Canadian indie pop band Alvvays grace the stage at the Observatory North Park this Sunday, October 30 in support of their newest album Blue Rev with rock band Slow Pulp opening the show. Receiving rave reviews for their euphoric sound and pop-rock jams, Allvays is one of the most surefire acts in alternative music and promise an emphatic performance. Tickets can be bought through LiveNation. | 2891 University Avenue, North Park
Día de Muertos Celebration
Headlined by the Grammy award-winning Los Angeles-based mariachi group Mariachi Los Camperos and joined by dancers from Grupo Folclorico Chiquina Palafox, The Rady Shell celebrates Día de Muertos this Sunday from 6-9 p.m. There will be food and drinks that tie in with the celebration along with plenty of music to help memorialize those who have passed on. Purchase your tickets here. | 200 Marina Park Way, Embarcadero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.