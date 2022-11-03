November 3
Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters' Chef's Table Event
One of La Jolla Shores’ best neighborhood restaurants Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters will be hosting their inaugural Chef’s Table event this Thursday, November 3 at 6 p.m. The event will be led by executive chef Marty Fay joined by SAMsARA Wine Company’s head winemaker Matt Brady presenting a six-course tasting menu with wines to pair. Tickets are $250 and can be found here. | 2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla Shores
23rd San Diego Asian Film Festival
From November 3 through November 12, the 23rd annual San Diego Asian Film Festival will be showcasing Asian-American and international cinema in movie theaters across San Diego County. The festival will hold 25 premieres and there will be several Q&As with filmmakers and chances to meet cast and crew. The lineup includes more than 130 films from more than 30 at 4 venues including the San Diego Natural History Museum and Ultrastar Mission Valley. Tickets can be purchased for individual screenings, a festival six-pack or you can go all in with the all-fest pass, which comes with front-of-line privileges at all regular film screenings, entry to all passholder receptions and much more. | citywide; primary venue — Ultrastar Mission Valley 7510 Hazard Center Dr #100
Yiddishland’s First Anniversary Celebration
La Jolla’s Yiddishland celebrates its first anniversary with a First Friday Artwalk where an abundance of artwork including Jewish ceremonial art will be available for purchase from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. There will also be plenty of drinks, food and entertainment and there will be some select discounts on artwork in the Yiddishland gallery. Additionally, special gifts will be given to those in attendance who donate $180 by November 4. | 1128 Wall Street, La Jolla
November 4
Welcome Tu Las Californias
This weekend marks the debut of Welcome Tu Las Californias, a two-day music festival across the border in Baja California put on by international hip hop supergroup Tulengua and featuring musicians and DJs from Baja, San Diego and Los Angeles. Friday in Tijuana will include a local art and craft bazaar, a full bar & snacks, birria, baja funk fashion by Brujo Vintage and Gala Castañon and a live mural by El Señor Papel. Saturday will feature baja-med cuisine along with local wine & cocktails at a private dinner at Bloodlust in Valle De Guadalupe. Tickets for Friday are $11.22 and $25 for Saturday. | Various locations in Baja
November 5
SD Brewers Guild Fest
San Diego Beer Week brings together over 150 breweries in the county from November 4-13, kicking off with the San Diego Brewers Guild Fest. Hosted at The Surf Sports Park in Del Mar from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music and of course plenty of delicious craft beer. General admission tickets are $55 and come with unlimited samples from more than 70 breweries while early admission tickets are $70 and allow an added hour of entry from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. | 14989 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
Alicia Keys at Viejas Arena
As an artist well-known for romantic ballads, chart-topping hits and her classical piano playing, Alicia Keys has become one of the most popular R&B acts of all time. Her upcoming show at Viejas Arena celebrates the release of her two most recent studio albums Alicia, released in September 2020 and Keys, released in December 2021. This performance will also come a day after the release of Key’s first-ever Christmas album Santa Baby on November 4, featuring covers of Christmas classic and original holiday music. | 5500 Canyon Crest Drive, El Cajon
18th Annual Carlsbad Music Festival
The 18th annual Carlsbad Music Festival will have an eclectic musical lineup including blues, New Orleans brass, afrobeat and salsa artists headlined by Monophonics. The festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a beer garden with sponsor Societe Brewing and local wine brands along with three food trucks onsite serving Americana, pacific rim fusion and tacos. General admission tickets are $35, VIP tickets are $125 and kids aged 12 and under are admitted free with a ticket. | 2775 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad
Bike the Coast
Bike along the water in Oceanside for the annual Bike the Coast where novice and advanced bikers alike can ride the most scenic routes in SoCal. There will be routes of 25, 50 and 100 miles for the pros and family rides on the San Luis River Trail of 7 and 15 miles. Registration opens at 5:30 a.m. at Betty’s Lot in Downtown Oceanside and following the races, a beer garden and the Taste the Coast Expo will open at 10 a.m. under the Oceanside Pier. | 301 North The Strand, Oceanside
Queen Bee Market
San Diego artisanal popup marketplace Queen Bee Market is back at a new venue, Cal State University San Marcos, this weekend November 5-6. Food vendors at the event will include Good Coffee Company, The Go Go Truck, and Hey sugar, hello cookie and there will be several vendors selling accessories, clothing furniture and home decor. Pay $5 to get in the door before sifting through specialty handmade items and enjoy food, drinks and desserts at this trendy, curated lifestyle market. | 333 South Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos
November 6
FitFest
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, the San Diego Symphony will be hosting a FitFest at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in partnership with Fit Athletic Club. Instructors from Fit will be leading a variety of classes in yoga, bootcamp, HIIT and circuit training. There will also be other features like a free throw contest, a dance party, and a kid’s zone as well as food, beverage and wellness vendors in attendance. Register for this event here. | 222 Marina Park Way, Embarcadero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.