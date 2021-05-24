Activities
“A Walk Back Through Time” Tour at Liberty Station
Before it became one of the city’s top food hubs, Liberty Station was the site of a naval training center. Learn more about its history on this self-guided walking tour across the grounds. The first stop is Sellers Plaza and Gate One—the oldest point of interest in the complex.
2455 Cushing Road, Point Loma
Legacy Week at USS Midway Museum
The Midway Museum is offering a lineup of virtual and onboard events throughout the week to honor Memorial Day, starting with a virtual concert by Switchfoot aboard the aircraft carrier on May 27. Other events include a virtual wreath ceremony, a national moment of remembrance, and a blood drive. In between, come aboard on May 30 to meet former aviators and learn about the planes they flew, like the F-14 Tomcat and the E-2 Hawkeye.
910 North Harbor Drive, Downtown
Memorial Day Weekend Concerts at Petco Park
Summer’s unofficial start is at Petco Park this weekend with two back-to-back concerts. First, The Beach Boys and special guests Mark McGrath and John Stamos will take the stage for a two-hour set on May 29. The next day, May 30, grab tickets to see Ziggy Marley perform a special tribute show in honor of his father, Bob Marley. Social distancing will be in place. Tickets for both shows start at $39.
100 Park Boulevard, Downtown
Naval History Tour at Maritime Museum of San Diego
After a temporary hiatus last year, the Maritime Museum’s popular naval history tour is coming back this Memorial Day weekend. The 75-minute tour takes visitors aboard their PCF 816 swift boat for a ride around the bay, and retired swift boat sailors will talk about their experiences as crewmen. Space is limited; reserve online.
1492 North Harbor Drive, Downtown
Sip & Swim at The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club and Bungalows
The Lafayette Hotel’s hot summer events are making a comeback this year. Sip & Swim is kicking off the season at their Weissmuller Pool. Splash in the shallow end, dive into the deep end, or lounge poolside; the party goes from noon to 5 p.m. on May 30, and continues on Sundays throughout the summer.
2223 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
Eat & Drink
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
If rest and relaxation are on the agenda this weekend, head to the Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa. For Memorial Day, the hotel is offering a specialty beer menu, soft pretzels, burgers, and tacos in their Caretakers Garden. In between lawn games and activities, kick back with a cold one and enjoy their acoustic live music performances all weekend long.
9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
InterContinental
Welcome in the summer with a tasty treat and a day at the pool. InterContinental San Diego partnered with Holy Paleta to offer delicious paletas at Layover, the hotel’s poolside bar. Pick from sweet flavor combinations like raspberry lemonade, strawberry cheesecake, and chocolate milkshake. If you’re wanting something a little stronger, Layover is also offering two paleta cocktails, including a White Claw Mango paired with a strawberry and mango paleta. You must either be a guest of the hotel or book a day pass to the pool via ResortPass.
901 Bayfront Court, Downtown
Ranch 45
Celebrate the arrival of summer with a traditional crawfish boil at Ranch 45. This Memorial Day weekend, the restaurant is offering all of the fixings exclusively for preorder and then pickup on May 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. In addition to the boil essentials (crawfish, potatoes, corn, and sausage), you can also pick up jambalaya, beignets, and six-packs of PBR. Prefer to do the cooking yourself? Ranch 45 will also have butcher options, including steaks, tri-tip, and burgers.
512 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach
Moonshine Beach
Enjoy the three-day weekend at Moonshine Beach. The Pacific Beach honky-tonk bar recently installed a new outdoor extension that adds 7,500 square feet of room for line dancing. The outdoor space also has a 40-foot-long bar and a 600-square-foot stage for live music acts. Go for classic American bites like burgers, hot dogs, barbecue, and potato salad, then enjoy the games and music happening all throughout the weekend.
1165 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
The Smoking Gun
Gaslamp’s laid-back bar is offering a beer and barbecue special Saturday through Monday this weekend. Order the All-American BBQ Plate, which comes with your choice of baby back ribs or smoked brisket—all orders come with a side of Texas Toast. To drink, they’re offering $5 draft beers and $7 America-themed cocktails, like Old Glory, made with vodka, peach, lemon, and cinnamon.
555 Market Street, GaslampQuarter
Barleymash
Sip your way through the weekend with patriotic themed cocktails from Barleymash. Available May 29–31, enjoy specialty drinks like the Stars and Stripes (made with strawberry, lemon, and blue curacao) or The Flagpole, made with Dirty Sue olive juice and blue-cheese-stuffed olives.
600 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
Corner Chicken
This East Village fried chicken shop will be honoring our military with special discounts available for active, retired, and veteran servicemen and women. With proof of service, enjoy a 10 percent discount on their spicy chicken combos or share plates like loaded fries. This military discount will be offered beyond Memorial Day weekend.
721 Ninth Avenue, East Village
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.