July 27 - July 31
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Check out the musical adaptation of the famous Los Angeles love story brought to life on the big screen by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere this week at the San Diego Civic Theatre. From Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman: The Musical stars Broadway actor and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as the suave Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as the enigmatic Vivian Ward. The musical is a fun and romantic romp that includes all the classic moments of the film with even more magic and spectacle, and expect to hear the iconic Roy Orbison song “Oh, Pretty Woman” as well. | 1100 Third Ave, Downtown
July 29
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert by San Diego Symphony
Take a trip to the magical world of Hogwarts with a riveting performance of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 by the San Diego Symphony at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Alexandre Desplat’s world-building score soundtracks the journey Harry and his friends take as they figure out a plan to defeat "he who shall must not be named" and face their greatest test yet. Conducted by composer John Jesensky, relive the excitement of the seventh and second to last film in the series as the kids try to take down Lord Voldemort once and for all. | 222 Marina Park Way, Embarcadero
July 29 - August 26
La Jolla Music Society SummerFest 2022
The La Jolla Music Society’s four week-long SummerFest is back with the theme “Under The Influence,” which covers the muses who inspired the world’s greatest performers. Beginning this Friday inside The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, the event series will celebrate famed composers like Bach, Weill and Strauss as well as the famous opera stars, dancers and jazz influences of their time. The first performance of the series on the 29th is “Opening Night: Side by Side” which features quartet performances on violin and piano. | 7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
July 30
Sip of Julian
Try samples of wine, beer, hard cider, specialty cocktails and more from several Julian tasting rooms during the 6th annual Sip of Julian. Participants can take a self-guided tour of Julian throughout participating locations at their own pace or take a shuttle around the map as you visit local growers and producers like Nickel Beer, Menghini Winery and Jeremy’s on the Hill. Visitors to the mountainside community can mix samples with small bites and enjoy the scenic backdrop of Julian from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with check-in beginning 10 a.m. at Julian Town Hall. | 2129 Main Street, Julian
2nd Annual Filipino American Friendship Festival
The Filipino American Friendship Festival is back with cultural art, food and live performances for the second consecutive year, this time at NTC Park. The festival is a one-day cultural celebration put on by San Diego’s API Initiative that celebrates Philippines Independence Day, July 4, 1946, the day the country’s independence was recognized from the U.S. The goal of the event is to promote awareness and resources among Filipino Asian Pacific Islander communities while celebrating the area’s burgeoning AAPI population. Get tickets here. | 2455 Cushing Road, Liberty Station
Rodriguez Jr. - Live at Quartyard
East Village and Quartyard are hosting an EDM concert with three unique performers on Saturday, July 30. Presented by Music is 4 Lovers and The Deep End, the performance will feature music from EDM artist Chrysocolla, DJ/producer Maikm and melodic techno and house musician Rodriguez headlining the evening from 8-9:30 p.m. Rodriguez Jr. has been making music for over 20 years and has performed all over the world, including a previous memorable performance at San Diego’s CRSSD Fest in 2018. | 1301 Market Street, East Village
July 31
David Gray at Cal Coast Credit Union
British folk artist David Gray takes his White Ladder 20th anniversary tour to the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on Sunday, July 31. After its release, White Ladder slowly became one of the most successful British albums of the early 21st century, and spent three years in the UK Top 100, going on to sell 7 million copies worldwide. Still regarded as an acoustic masterpiece that opened the door for several future singer-songwriters, White Ladder has inspired current superstars like Adele and Ed Sheeran, who have cited themselves as fans of Gray’s music. Doors open at 7 p.m. | 5500 Campanile Drive, El Cajon
Opening Concert for 17th Annual Summer Chamber Music Festival
All Saints Episcopal Church is the place to be for the free opening concert of The Greater San Diego Music Coterie for the 17th Annual Summer Chamber Music Festival. There will be performances from members of the Greater San Diego Music Coterie and past festival performers, and the music will include selections from pianist Friedrich Kuhlau, composer J. Brahms, and chamber arrangements of selections from West Side Story. For more information on the festival and the remaining performances up until August 14, check out the festival site here. | 625 Pennsylvania Avenue, Hillcrest
