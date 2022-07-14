July 14-16
Hillcrest Pride Events: Pride of Hillcrest Block Party & San Diego Pride Parade
San Diego Pride Week continues with the Pride of Hillcrest Block Party and the San Diego Pride Parade at Pride Plaza in Hillcrest. The block party on Thursday and Friday will feature a drag show, DJ performances, go-go dances, free ferris wheel rides, food trucks and a dance party under the flagpole. Tickets can be found here. On Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag with a 1.5 mile route that leads directly to the San Diego Pride Festival at Balboa Park. This year’s theme of “Justice With Joy” calls for colorful and celebratory floats that pair commemoration of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community with appeals for justice in the constant fight for rights.
1500 University Avenue, Hillcrest
July 15
Point Loma Summer Concerts
Bringing the neighborhood together with live music since 2001, the Point Loma Summer Concerts at Point Loma Park has five shows in store for Summer 2022. Starting off the performances is Cassie B’s 90s Remix on the main stage at 6:15 p.m. featuring her powerful voice as she shuffles through the greatest hits of the decade. Local market Jensen’s Foods will be selling grilled chicken, macaroni salad, potato salad and hot dogs at the event. And there will be raffles with wines, bouquets and bicycles available to win.
1049 Catalina Boulevard, Point Loma
Summer Festival Jazz Concert Series - Erika Davies
This Friday, local jazz singer Erika Davies is the main performer for the Coronado Public Library’s Summer Festival Jazz Concert Series. A resident of San Diego for more than 30 years, Davies will perform standout songs by jazz legends like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, as well as other lounge classics and several original songs. The concert series will continue with jazz performances from a new local performer every other Friday until August 26.
640 Orange Avenue, Coronado
Emo Nite LA Presents Emo Nite
Enjoy a night of catharsis and musical community at the Casbah as Emo Nite LA celebrates “emo culture” and the nostalgic hits of the early 2000s by artists like Blink 182, My Chemical Romance and Avril Lavigne. Having performed in more than 30 cities, and festivals like Coachella and Life is Beautiful—as well as hosting a three-day festival in Las Vegas—Emo Nite LA offers an exciting blend of old and new artists in the genre nationwide. With a focus on angsty music of days past and an emphasis on emotional expression, Emo Nite attempts to take back the term “emo” and restore its positive roots one night at a time.
2501 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
July 15-16
2022 Imperial Beach Sun & Sea Festival
While sandcastle builders spend Friday and Saturday making their creations at the beach, festival goers have many other features of the Imperial Beach Sun & Sea Festival to look forward to. Friday night from 6-10 p.m. is the Sandcastle Ball at Rancho La Laguna recreation center, tickets are $40 and include two tacos, an alcoholic beverage and live musical performances from The Jackals and Michael Jay Dwyer. Saturday at Imperial Beach features an afternoon entertainment lineup at Portwood Pier Plaza’s outdoor stage that includes Afro-latin group Vera Cruz Blues, The Luvalot Band and cajun band Bayou Brothers. On the sand, you can admire the finished sandcastles from 2-3 p.m. before sandcastle awards are given at 3:30 p.m.
940 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach
July 16
Mo’s Kpop Summer Beach Fest 2022
As Kpop music fandom continues to sweep the nation, Mo’s Kpop Summer Beach Fest this Saturday is the first annual Kpop festival in San Diego County. Looking to bring together Kpop and music fans of all ages, the event will include performances from several Kpop performers, including singer BROOKLYN and Kpop dance team Mirus. There will also be kpop merchandise, food vendors and dance performers at the Oceanside Pier Amphitheater for the day by the water. Get your tickets here.
301 The Strand North, Oceanside
San Diego International Mariachi Summit Gala Concert
This Saturday at the San Diego Civic Theater, The Mariachi Scholarship Foundation hosts their Mariachi Summer Gala Concert. Created in 1996 with the intention of expanding educational opportunities for students pursuing mariachi music, the foundation will put all proceeds from the event towards mariachi education and college scholarships for mariachi and ballet folklórico students in San Diego. Performers on the night include Lupita Infante, Alberto de la Rosa and jarocho and huasteco ensemble “Tlen Huicani All Stars,” and the San Diego Binational Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Folklórico. Get your tickets here.
1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
July 16-17
San Diego Pride Festival
Featuring four stages, seven entertainment zones and more than 100 unique performers across Marston Point, the two-day San Diego Pride Festival will showcase several LGBTQ+ artists, cultural exhibits and community resources. Entertainment zones include the Pan-Asian Night Market, The Stonewall and Mundo Latino, and featured entertainers throughout the weekend include rappers Snow tha Product and Baby Tate. A general admission weekend pass is $38, VIP tickets are $225 and kids high school-age and younger can get free tickets at the box office. Tickets may be purchased ahead of time here.
6th Avenue and Laurel Street, Balboa Park
Watermelon Festival at Mellano Farm Stand
This weekend, Mellano Farm Stand is celebrating their recent watermelon harvest with a Watermelon Festival that also includes live music, vendors, watermelon-themed treats and tractor rides around the stand. Visitors can enjoy its fresh produce and flowers and get the chance to pick strawberries and sunflowers. Enjoy the beauty of the farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and try their delicious watermelons including their sweet yellow watermelons.
5750 North River Road, Oceanside
