March 24
Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero
The Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero is back with new chairs, new films, and the same killer views atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt. Come celebrate the club’s reopening with a showing of the ’80s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off at 5 p.m., followed by Best Picture contender King Richard at 8 p.m. Arrive at least 30 minutes early to claim your seats and enjoy the food, drinks, and table games. Tickets are on sale now for all films through May 1.
1 Market Place, Embarcadero
The Shout! House 18th Anniversary Celebration
The Shout! House, San Diego’s beloved dueling piano bar, is celebrating 18 years. Their roster of musicians plays audience requests all night long, ranging from karaoke classics to modern hits, and interactive participation is a must. The anniversary party will include guest musicians, photo booths, goodie bags, and most likely a cover of “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
655 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
March 24–26
Justice Film Festival
With a geographically diverse team of filmmakers, the Justice Film Festival hopes to spark discussion on civil rights topics and social issues. This will be the first time the festival visits the West Coast (this year’s event began earlier this month in New York). Films that focus on racial and environmental justice, poverty, and immigration will take center stage at Makers Church in North Park. Tickets are on sale here.
3810 Bancroft Street, North Park
March 26
Cannabis Farmers Market
Local dispensary chain March and Ash is hosting a Cannabis Farmers Market at their Vista location. Local cannabis vendors from Rove to Flav will be attending and supplying, and expect to see several women-owned brands in celebration of Women’s History Month. Come with any cannabis questions and spend your early afternoon browsing the selections and enjoying food, drinks, and music.
2465 Dogwood Way, Vista
Sesame Place San Diego
San Diego’s newest theme park is opening this Saturday with fun rides, slides, and good times for kids of all ages. Sesame Place San Diego will be the second amusement park in the country to celebrate Elmo and friends and will feature 18 Sesame Street–themed rides and water attractions, including a 500,000-gallon wave pool. Stroll through the iconic Sesame Street Neighborhood and the interactive musical play area, and have fun with all your favorite characters.
2052 Entertainment Circle, Chula Vista
