July 1–31
Rooftop Cinema Club
Grab your pals for a rooftop movie night at Rooftop Cinema Club. Overlooking the bay and the downtown skyline, enjoy classic movies and new releases all month long, like Godzilla vs. Kong, Almost Famous, and La La Land, complete with classic theater snacks and cocktails for the over-21 crowd.
1 Market Place, Downtown
July 4
Independence Day
The festivities are back! Get ready to celebrate by reading our guide on where to stay, what to eat, things to do, and where to watch the fireworks (including the Big Bay Boom) this year in San Diego.
Multiple locations
July 10
SD Practice
San Diego Art Institute (SDAI) and Bread & Salt joined forces to bring about SD Practice, a public art exhibition that showcases nearly 100 works of local art. On July 10, the collaborative project will celebrate its opening day with showings at both galleries—the SDAI from 4 to 6 p.m. and Bread & Salt from 6 to 8 p.m. The project’s goal is to provide more support and awareness for San Diego’s many arts organizations who were hit hard by the pandemic. The exhibit will run through September.
1439 El Prado, Balboa Park; 1955 Julian Avenue, Barrio Logan
July 10
San Diego Bayfest
From the organizers of Oysterfest comes this waterfront festival of reggae-SoCal music. From 12 to 10 p.m. you can catch Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Fortunate Youth, and more all on the main stage. In between sets, local DJs will keep the party going. To refuel, head to the lineup of food trucks, craft beer, and cocktails, then check out local artisan booths.
1600 Pacific Highway, Waterfront Park
July 16
Opening Day
Welcome the racers back on the official opening day of the Del Mar Racetrack. Join the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club for their annual festivities, including the opening day hat contest, before you place your bets. Book tickets for grandstand seating or trackside tables for a more relaxed experience.
2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
July 16
After Pony Party
Following opening day at the racetrack, continue the celebration at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa’s After Pony Party. From 6 to 10 p.m. guests can enjoy food, cocktails, and dancing to music by guest DJ Irie at the official Del Mar Thoroughbred Club after-party. Want to make it a VIP experience? Book a private cabana with bottle service ahead of time.
5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe
July 17–18
San Diego Pride
While there will be celebrations all week long, the official Pride weekend kicks off July 17–18 in Hillcrest. Head on over to join the festivities with some of San Diego’s most iconic LGBTQ businesses, and read our story on how our city’s pride month came to be. This year’s event will have a mix of in-person and virtual gatherings.
Multiple locations
July 23–25
Comic-Con @Home
Though crowds won’t flock to the convention center decked out in their best cosplay this year, you can still catch up on the latest in comics and film at this year’s virtual Comic-Con event. Come fall, Comic-Con International is planning a smaller in-person event similar to their traditional lineup.
Online
