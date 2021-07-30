August 1
Boots in the Park
Head to Waterfront Park to catch Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, and Ryan Griffin play at this weekend music festival.
Waterfront Park
August 4
Little Italy Wednesday Mercato
Welcome the Little Italy Wednesday Mercato back to Date Street this month! Starting on August 4 and continuing every Wednesday, the Mercato serves up a variety of farm-fresh produce, eggs, meat, baked goods, fish, and more all from California farmers, fishers, and businesses. The weekly market runs on Date Street between Kettner Boulevard and State Street.
Date Street, Little Italy
August 6
Rady Shell Opening Night
Welcome the new outdoor concert venue at Jacobs Park to San Diego at its official opening night performance, led by music director Rafael Payare with the San Diego Symphony.
200 Marina Park Way
August 6
Cutwater Spirits’ Tiki Bash
Join Cutwater Spirits at their festive summer Tiki Bash at Humphreys Outdoor Concert Lawn on August 6. While enjoying the live music of The English Beat, you can try Cutwater’s three tiki-themed canned cocktails. Also available is a limited edition tiki mug, a live statue carving and painting, Cutwater giveaways, and a Yacht Rock DJ in the Marina Ballroom. All ticket sales will benefit the San Diego Food Bank.
2241 Shelter Island Drive, Point Loma
August 7
Balboa Park 8-Miler
Take a (sweaty) tour of Balboa Park at one of the city’s longest-running races. The race starts and ends in front of the Air & Space Museum.
Balboa Park
August 7–8
DAY.MVS.XL Music Festival
From the producers of CRSSD comes the electronic music fest DAY.MVS XL. At Waterfront Park, check out the household names and rising stars of the electronic and house music space, including Fisher, Lane 8, MK, and Felix Da Housecat. The two-day festival will feature two stages to keep the party going all weekend long.
1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero
August 7-8
ArtWalk @ Liberty Station
ArtWalk is celebrating 16 years of fine art festivities, where over 150 artists from the US and Mexico will showcase their work in a variety of media for you to peruse and shop.
Liberty Station, Point Loma
August 7
Summer Surf Fest at One Paseo
Celebrate San Diego’s surf culture at One Paseo’s Summer Surf Fest. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., catch live music from Woodie and the Longboards, a classic car show, and an art installation from local artists, all in honor of California’s surf scene. The family-friendly event will also have a vintage photo booth in a VW van, a kids’ zone, beach games, and shopping options from One Paseo’s beach-inspired shops like Roark, Urban Beach House, and Faherty.
3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley
August 7
Disestablishment at The San Diego Museum of Art
This new exhibit coming to The San Diego Museum of Art highlights local artist John Raymon Mireles’ photographs of the stunning sites across the country that have lost their US National Monument status. Special to this showing is an immersive element: Mireles will print his works using solvent ink on cellulose paper and, during the run, will remove the prints from the wall to allow for visitors to damage the works, in order to create a more tangible understanding of what happens when we leave these sites unprotected.
1450 El Prado, Balboa Park
August 8
Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer
Bring your pooch up the coast to this free event. It will have pet-themed vendors, adoption agencies, dog contests, and more.
425 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas
August 9
Padres vs. Marlins
It’s the first of three consecutive games the San Diego Padres are playing against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park—let’s root for the home team!
Petco Park
August 13-15, 20-22
Baja Beach Fest
Ticketholders can plan a getaway across the border for two weekends of Baja Beach Fest, where the big names in reggaeton and Latin music will take the stage in Rosarito, Mexico.
Rosarito Beach
August 14-15
American Kennel Club Meet the Breeds
Get your puppy fix in and learn about over 100 dog breeds when this event takes place at the San Diego Convention Center.
San Diego Convention Center
August 20
Best of San Diego Party
Join us in toasting to the places, plates, and people that make San Diego simply the best—our Best of San Diego party is back. We missed you! Get your tickets here.
Legacy Plaza at Liberty Station
August 21
Petco Mobile Adoption
Need a four-legged friend in your life? Head to Petco Oceanside for their mobile adoption event with dogs from San Diego Humane Society.
2445 W. Vista Way, Oceanside
August 21
Gatsby Summer Gala by Black Swan Initiative
Join Black Swan Initiative for a grand Gatsby affair to raise money for local nonprofit Corazón de Vida. The evening will offer cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, a silent auction, art and dance performances, and much more. Cocktail attire is required and 100 percent of net profits will go to Corazón de Vida, which provides support for orphaned youth in Baja.
August 27-29
Carlsbad Music Festival
The festival is hosting its three-day lineup of indie rock, classical, and electric music entirely outdoors for the first time—enjoy food trucks, a beer garden, and dozens of performances.
Carlsbad Village
August 29
Strolling Through Summer
Chula Vista’s Third Avenue Association kicked off this new event series last month, bringing a line of themed vehicles to the downtown street on the last Sunday of every month (last month’s theme was classic cars from South Bay Cruisers). This month, see a variety of off-road vehicles, including monster trucks, on August 29 from 12 to 4 p.m., and enjoy live music and food and drink specials from local businesses.
Third Avenue, Chula Vista
