San Diego Opera’s production of La Bohème

 Karli Cadel

November 1

La Bohème

Catch the final performance of San Diego Opera’s production of La Bohème. When theaters closed, San Diego Opera paved the way in the industry by creating the first drive-in opera experience. Listen to the show over your car’s FM radio and enjoy the live, socially distanced performance from Grammy Award winner Ana María Martínez as Mimì and tenor Joshua Guerrero as Rodolfo.

3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway District

 

Virtual Komen San Diego Race for the Cure

For the first time in its history, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is going virtual this year. Rather than meet and run in Balboa Park, the longtime breast cancer organization encourages runners to take to the streets of their own neighborhood to join in this virtual race. Follow along on the SGK Fundraiser app to track your steps, share photos, and explore fun social media filters.

 

November 7–8

ArtWalk Liberty Station

The longstanding arts festival returns this November to celebrate its 15th anniversary. With strict social distancing guidelines in place, ArtWalk welcomes art lovers to a fine art exhibition across North Promenade and Legacy Plaza. Check out the art guitar auction raising money for ArtReach San Diego and the work of over 150 local, national, and international artists.

2848 Dewey Road, Liberty Station

 

November 11

Fleet Week Boat Parade

Join the USS Midway’s Veterans Day celebration with prime seating for the annual Fleet Week Boat Parade. Watch from the ship’s grand flight deck as the lineup makes their way across San Diego Bay. Social distancing protocols will be in place.

910 North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero

 

November 12

Concerts in Your Car

The Princess Bride

Head to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for this drive-in movie screening of The Princess Bride, hosted by Concerts in Your Car. The live performance and movie venue features four large screens and an in-the-round outdoor stage for prime views of the concerts and movies. Moviegoers are welcome to bring outside food and nonalcoholic sips, as they wish.

2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar

 

November 13–15

Women’s Film Festival San Diego

Hosted by the Women’s Museum of California, the annual film festival provides a platform for national and international women filmmakers to share their work on the big screen. This year, the festival is operating on a completely virtual platform, showing screenings, discussion panels, and lectures to get a behind-the-scenes look into the process of filmmaking.

 

November 21–22

San Diego Holiday Market

This annual market made some safety adjustments to keep their tradition alive, now hosted in both an outdoor, socially distanced venue and online. There are plenty of opportunities to shop for goods from over 60 of San Diego’s most talented artists and makers.

5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa

 

November 27–December 6

San Diego Ballet’s The Nutcracker

Fall into the holiday spirit with San Diego Ballet’s drive-in performance of The Nutcracker. This Balanchine classic will feature all of the enchanting dances you know and love—cue the sugarplum fairies—in a comfortable and safe pop-up theater experience. Audience members are encouraged to bring sweet treats, cozy blankets, and chairs if they wish to sit in front of their vehicle.

