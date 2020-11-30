December 3
San Diego Model Railroad Museum’s Modeler Citizen Series
Join this virtual series for a special viewing and discussion about Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn in Griffith Park, Los Angeles. Learn about Disney’s great love for trains and hear from two volunteers at Walt’s Barn on the story behind the amusement park’s mine train. The series is part of the museum’s 40th anniversary campaign, raising money to commemorate its grand opening in 1981.
December 5
Iration at Del Mar Racetrack
Watch the reggae rock band Iration perform music from their latest album, Coastin’, which debuted at no. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. The live show, Coastin’ at the Drive-In, will be the band's first in-person, socially distanced concert.
2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
Vistal at the Intercontinental Hotel Pilates and Happy Hour
The Intercontinental Hotel’s on-site restaurant, Vistal, is hosting a Pilates and happy hour combo from 3 to 5 p.m. on December 5. The event is complimentary (the ticket price is only to cover Eventbrite fees) to celebrate the restaurant’s new happy hour menu. But first, get your sweat on with Salt Hot Pilates instructor and owner Betsy Blumenfeld on the hotel’s terrace overlooking the bay. Then, reward yourself with $7 happy hour specials and White Claws to sip. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero
December 5–31
Mission Fed ArtWalk’s Virtual Experience
Mission Fed ArtWalk’s 36th annual show is going virtual. The monthlong celebration of the arts will feature nearly 100 local, national, and international artists; discussions; activities for the little ones; and plenty of opportunities to purchase original works for your own personal art collection. The activities will be hosted by ArtReach San Diego, a nonprofit dedicated to providing workshops and classes to schools without an arts program.
December 6
San Diego Vintage Collective Market
Shop gifts from San Diego’s community of over 80 vintage and handmade vendors at Liberty Station’s Art District. The collective’s very first event will host guests with a California Dreamin’ theme and plenty of unique finds to shop for you and your loved ones. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
2825 Dewey Road, Liberty Station
December 13
Cocktail Hour: Songs of the Rat Pack at CSU San Marcos Drive-In
Head to the drive-in at Cal State San Marcos for an evening celebrating the works of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. The live performances, accompanied by bands like the D. Ben-jamin’ Horns, will cover the Rat Pack’s most notable hits, like “The Best Is Yet to Come” and “My Funny Valentine.”
333 South Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos
