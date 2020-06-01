June 1–4
The Story of Plastic screening and panel
View the film The Story of Plastic, courtesy of the Surfrider Foundation and on June 4 at 7 p.m., register to watch a Zoom panel discussion of plastic experts.
June 5
Virtual First Friday at Liberty Station Arts District
Live dance, pottery wheel demos, storytelling, and more begins at 3 pm. The show must go on!
June 16
Celebration of Heroes Blood & Food Drive
Support the American Red Cross by donating blood at Pechanga Arena. Make it a double drive-by when you drop off non-perishable food in the same location, to help the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego and North County Food Banks.
3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
June 18
Summer Solstice At Home Pop Up Event
Receive food from your favorite Del Mar Village restaurants, tune in to live music, and watch an ocean web cam. Who needs Powerhouse Park?
6 to 8 p.m.
Ongoing
WOW Festival
La Jolla Playhouse’s annual WithOut Walls Festival goes digital! Among seven digital pieces, the most recent offering is Walks of Life. As you listen to the free piece available here, take a walk through your neighborhood imagining the lives of the people inside the homes.
