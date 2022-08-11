August 11
Agave Dinner Series
Led by Alila Marea Beach Resort’s Chris Simmons, the resort hosts another entry of their seaside pairing dinner series where guests can sip, eat and take in the sights. Each dinner is paired with a unique agave spirit and Thursday’s elegant dinner from VAGA chef de cuisine Mark Enciso will be paired with Don Fulano Tequila. Tickets are $179 per person and come with welcome cocktails, and a five-course dinner with tequila pairings on the Oceana Terrace looking out to the Pacific Ocean. Purchase your tickets here. | 2100 North Coast Highway, Encinitas
August 12-14
Oceanside Longboard Surfing Club Contest and Beach Festival
Watch pro and amateur surfers from California and Hawaii compete at Oceanside Pier this weekend and walk around to see lots of other fun features right by the beach. As the surfers compete to win $5K and try to earn bragging rights in “The King and Queen of the Pier” competition, there will be music from local performers including Projekt X, School of Rock and Chris Moberg in the Band Shell area and food from local food vendors like Sabor Mexican Grill. If you’re inspired to take on the waves, check out the several surf vendors like Graybeard Waterman that will be represented at the festival. | North Pacific Street & Pier View Way, Oceanside
August 13
Cutwater Spirits’ Tiki Bash 2022
Hosted on the Outdoor Concert Lawn at Humphreys By the Bay, the annual Tiki Bash event includes a photo booth, specialty cocktails from Cutwater Spirits, food and music from Smoke & Mirrors Sound System, TikiTronic, and Tiki Yaki Orchestra. VIP pre-sale tickets include two cocktails, a raffle ticket, a limited edition Cutwater tiki mug and a Cutwater Tiki Nights t-shirt, as well as access to all the live entertainment. All ticket sales from Tiki Bash 2022 will be donated to the San Diego Food Bank. For ticket options, go here. | 2241 Shelter Island Drive, Point Loma
Chula Vista Lemon Festival
Spend your Saturday learning about all things lemon at the 25th annual Chula Vista Lemon Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival pays tribute to Chula Vista’s former title as the “Lemon Capital of the World” and the region’s fruit festivities still continue to this day with plenty of lemons and lemonade. Lookout for the lemon pie eating contest, lemon games and dogs dressed in lemon outfits while enjoying live music from E.N. Young and Imperial Sound. | Third Avenue, Chula Vista
Uncorked: Del Mar Summer Wine Fest
Spend a day at the track filled with wine tasting, food trucks, live music and more at the 3rd annual Del Mar Summer Wine Festival. Expand your palette as you get the chance to try more than 100 wines and champagnes from all over the world while watching the day’s races trackside. General admission tickets are $65 and give attendees three hours of tasting while those with $80 early admission tickets get an extra hour of tasting from 1-2 p.m. with special pours from participating wineries. Purchase your tickets here. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
Kilowatt Brewing 7th Anniversary Party Beer & Music Festival
Kilowatt Brewing is celebrating their seven-year anniversary with a party that includes live jazz, reggae and rock music and lots of beer. From 3-11 p.m., attendees can enjoy eats from over 30 food vendors, an all-day music lineup and plenty of beer to try. There are plenty of special brews in store, including over 20 additional beers on tap and 10 beers made especially for the occasion so be sure to buy a tasting ticket if you want to sample them all. Get your tickets here. | 7576 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
August 14
Hillcrest CityFest Street Fair
Hillcrest comes alive this Sunday with an arts, crafts, music and food fair that covers nine blocks of one of San Diego’s most vibrant neighborhoods. While at the festival, add your own artistic touch to several large art murals and create a unique superhero story on the graphic novel wall, or take part in the arts and crafts ramble. When the sun goes down, dance the night away as RuPaul’s Drag Race star Deja Skye will be headlining two stages of entertainment for “cityfest at night.” | 5th Avenue and University Avenue, Hillcrest
Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer
The Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer is calling all dog lovers to Encinitas for a free event with live music, food trucks, and dog contests this Sunday. Expect to see many dog-related contests, vendors and dog agility courses as well as a “rescue row” with all proceeds from the selected vendors going towards efforts to rescue, house and shelter companion animals. Even if you don't have a furry canine of your own, there will be plenty of chances to win prizes and have fun at the festival. | 425 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas
