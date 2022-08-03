August 3-7
Tiki Oasis
Held inside Mission Valley’s historic Town and Country Resort, Tiki Oasis promises a “Trip to the Tropics”' with four days and five nights of art, music, and fashion shows. Highlights for ticket holders include three nights of burlesque shows, educational seminars and plenty of live musical performances. Those without a ticket can still attend the Tiki Oasis pop-up art show featuring exhibits from 40+ artists (Thursday-Sunday) and a marketplace with more than 100 vendors selling Tiki glassware, accessories, ceramics and clothing (Saturday and Sunday). Explore ticket options for the event here. | 500 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley
August 4
Humphreys Concerts By the Bay - Father John Misty & Suki Waterhouse
Drive over to Humphreys Half Moon Inn on Shelter Island for a sunset concert by the bay from acclaimed folk-rock, singer-songwriter Father John Misty this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Touring for the release of his fifth album Chloë and The Next 20th Century, a record heavily inspired by the big band albums of Hollywood's golden age, he’ll be joined by special guest Suki Waterhouse. Her debut album I Can’t Let Go released earlier this year. Father John Misty’s August 3rd show at Humphreys is almost sold out, so grab a ticket while you still can. | 2241 Shelter Island Drive, Point Loma
August 5-6
Heiva San Diego
Heiva San Diego is a Tahitian cultural celebration of life with music, dancing, arts & crafts and Island spirits inspired by the most significant annual celebration in Tahiti. The festivities at The Flower Fields include a Tahitian fashion show, a soloist & couples dance competition, and the Miss & Mr. Heiva Pageant—as well as several prize and auction opportunities. While connecting French Polynesia and the U.S. through shared culture, Heiva San Diego also rewards San Diego’s Polynesian community with grants and scholarships. Two-day tickets are $30, while $15 single-day tickets are available as well. | 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad
August 5-7
Latin American Festival & Mata Ortiz Pottery Market
Old Town market Bazaar Del Mundo’s major annual event will highlight more than 20 artists from all over Latin America. This year’s featured artists include Mexican visual artist Lorena Chavez Rosa, who makes contemporary sculptures inspired by animals, agriculture and humanity, and there will be several selections of jewelry, embroidered clothing, folk art, ceramic and clay pottery for sale. Additional features of the festival include mariachi bands, folklorico dancers and live demonstration by artists, including a showcase of Mata Ortiz pottery, a ceramic technique focusing on hand-painted symbols that dates back centuries. No ticket is necessary so stop by the market anytime between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. | 4133 Taylor Street, Old Town
August 6
CountryFest
Headlined by the Country Music Awards’ New Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen, and hosted by Viejas Resort & Casino and 103.7 KSON, CountryFest features rising talent in an al fresco concert at the Park at Viejas. Known for hit songs like “Freedom Was a Highway,” “Best Shot,” and “Down Home,” Allen is a superstar in the making who you don’t want to miss. With a lineup that also includes country star Joe Nichols and up-and-comer Jackson Dean, CountryFest is appealing for any fan of the genre. Purchase your tickets here. | 5005 Willows Road, Alpine
August 6-7
ArtWalk at Liberty Station
The 17th annual Liberty Station ArtWalk takes over Ingram Plaza this weekend with a two-day event featuring artwork from more than 150 local, national and international artists in painting, sculpture, glasswork, jewelry and photography. Expect live entertainment from local musicians, a beer and wine garden and food/refreshment from vendors like B’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Maui Wowi, and Dang Brother Pizza. Also be sure to check out the 100+ pairs of Vans designed by visual artists being sold in-person at the ArtWalk. | 2751 Dewey Road, Liberty Station
DAY.MVS XL
Put on by the producers of San Diego’s other favorite EDM concert series CRSSD Festival comes DAY.MVS XL, a summer celebration of dance, house and techno right by the water. Performers throughout the weekend include DJs Duke Dumont, Eric Prydz, Vintage Culture and Claptone spinning hits at Waterfront Park. Tickets grant concertgoers access to several afterparties with festival performers throughout the weekend at San Diego club venues like Spin, Music Box, Revel Revel and more. Tickets can be found here. | 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero
August 7
Festival Tapatio
This Sunday August 7, Festival Tapatio pays tribute to the western Mexican state of Jalisco and it’s capital Guadalajara with mariachi and ballet folklórico performances, art and tequila. Known as the birthplace of mariachi music and tequila, the festival will also feature tasty jalisco staples like birria, torta ahogadas, and carne en su jugo and drinks from Jalisco. Mariachi performances from Mariachi Mi San Diego, Mariachi Continental and Mariachi Continental and Ballet Folklorico from Valle Del Sol and Sunshine. General admission tickets are $25 and can be found here. | 536 13th Street, Imperial Beach
