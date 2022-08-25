August 26-27
Julian StarFest
With tons of activities for families of all ages, Julian StarFest kicks off at Julian’s Menghini Winery with a free star party Saturday night. The two-day event will feature exhibits by major telescope and accessory vendors, raffles for astronomy equipment, several astronomy-related games and crafts, as well as various food and beverage vendors. There is also an optional behind the scenes tour of Mount Laguna Observatory, with limited spots available. | 1150 Julian Orchards Drive, Julian
August 26-28
Stone Brewing 26th Anniversary Celebration
For Stone Brewing’s 26th anniversary, the company is hosting a weekend full of events, starting with special beer offerings and live music on August 26 at all local Stone Brewing Tap Rooms. Continuing on Saturday, the Escondido location is throwing an all-day festival starting with a rare beer session from 12-3 p.m. followed by the main festival from 3-7 p.m with beers from over 40 breweries, food and live music. The festivities finish Sunday with a second festival at Stone Brewing Liberty Station location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido
Ramona Rodeo
The 41st annual Ramona Rodeo will include several exciting riding events throughout the weekend including bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding along with timed events like barrel racing, tie-down roping and steer wrestling. On Friday and Saturday night the rodeo festivities will be followed by a post-rodeo dance at the ROCC Pavilion. General admission tickets come with first come, first serve seating and admission to the post-Rodeo dance for Friday and Saturday ticket holders. | 421 Aqua Lane, Ramona
August 27
Women’s Equality Day Festival
The Women’s Museum of California reins in Women's Equality Day with a festival that boasts music, dancing and storytelling on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Joe and Vi Jacobs Center. There will be several types of performances from Mexican Baile Folkorico and modern dance to poetry, spoken word, and standup comedy from local women entertainers. Attendees can also make posters, buttons, custom prints, pom poms, participate in community loom projects and shop from a makers market with women owned artists and businesses. | 404 Euclid Avenue, Lincoln Park
San Diego Distillers Guild Fest
Experience the best of San Diego’s craft distilling scene with luscious bay views, live music and the chance to meet award-winning expert distillers at The Lane. There will be over 20 different craft distilleries offering spirits and cocktails including 117 West, 619 Spirits and Old Harbor Distilling. The $85 connoisseur pass includes three hours of cocktails and tasting samples from 6-9 p.m.—a ticket fit for any wine aficionado. | 900 Bayfront Court, Downtown
South Bay Pride Arts & Music Festival
The South Bay Pride Arts & Music Festival includes live music on two stages, local vendors serving food and cocktails and several beach activities at Bayfront Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. On the Live stage, there will be performances from local favorites like The Sleepwalkers, Ingenue and Santana Soul. The Dance stage will feature local and national artists with a range of LGBTQ+ representation along with a laser show and several surprises in store. Claim a free ticket here or purchase a $75 VIP ticket which comes with 3 drinks, a food ticket, private parking and private bathroom access. | 980 Marina Way, Chula Vista
August 28
All Ages Disney Brunch
The Holding Company in Ocean Beach will turn into the happiest place on earth this Sunday for a lavish Disney-themed brunch. Held on the rooftop of the three-story restaurant, guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Disney character and enjoy a wide range of delicious breakfast options on the menu. The extensive brunch menu includes skrewball chicken & waffles, ube pancakes, beef huevos rancheros and their hoco loco moco. | 5046 Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach
16th Annual LuecadiART Walk
The 16th Annual LeucadiART Walk returns with a free day full of art, music and culture all along North Coast Highway 101 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Original artworks will be placed in several areas along the highway from local juried artists. The art walk will also include a makers market, live art and dance demonstrations, an appearance by Old School Shave Ice Truck and nine live music areas. Attendees can also grab a souvenir “road” map containing all the Leucadia event locations and participating businesses. | North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
