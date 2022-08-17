August 17-18
San Diego International Vegan Film Festival
The International Vegan Film Festival is making a two-day stop at San Diego’s Cinema Under The Stars for their worldwide ‘best of’ screenings tour. The festival is highlighting several short films from international directors that contain vegan subject matter and educate audiences about the environmental and health benefits that come from plant-based eating. Film screenings will take place from 8-11 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets are $25 per night. | 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills
August 19-21
Summergrass San Diego 2022
Held since 2003, the Summergrass San Diego Bluegrass Festival at Vista’s Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum has been a prime musical destination for the country’s biggest bluegrass fans ever since. This three-day festival, the 19th of its kind, hosts bluegrass musicians like headliner John Moore & Friends, banjo player and singer Ron Block, and singer/fiddler Sara Watkins. Boasting plenty of bluegrass royalty, online sales for the festival have already closed but tickets can still be purchased at the door. | 2040 North Santa Fe Avenue, Vista
August 19 - September 11
SeaWorld Craft Beer Festival
Included with park admission, SeaWorld Craft Beer Festival invites guests to try more than 100 craft brews including domestic and local California beers from featured breweries like Mother Earth Brew Co., Ballast Point, and Hop Valley Brew Co. every Friday-Sunday weekly. Guests can also purchase a festival sampler add-on for 8, 12 or 15 food items to pair with their craft beers, including their beer cheesesteak and stout ice cream float. Also look out for live music, games, an outdoor beer garden and two special SeaWorld-inspired hops on the menu (Shipwreck Lager and Emperor Hazy IPA). | 500 SeaWorld Drive, Mission Bay
August 20
Union-Tribune Festival of Books
Featuring appearances from more than 80 different authors and plenty of activities aimed at avid readers, the San Diego Union-Tribune’s 6th Annual Festival of Books is perfect for any bookworm. Hosted at the University of San Diego’s Joan B. Kroc Institute For Peace and Justice, the extensive author list includes “The 1619 Project” author Nikole Hannah-Jones, “Jane The Virgin” writer Rafael Agustin, novelist Silvio Morena-Garcia and many more. There will be workshops, book signings, photo booths and live entertainment throughout as well as the One, Book One San Diego 2022 book selections to kick off the festival. Anyone interested in attending can register here. | 5998 Alcalá Park, Morena
Julian Natural Wonderfest and Star Party
Celebrate the beauty of nature at Jess Martin Park during the Julian Natural Wonderfest and Star Party from 4-10 p.m. this Saturday. Hosted by the Volcan Mountain Foundation, the event will include informational booths from various preservation organizations and local astronomers along with live music from Haywire, crafts and several activities to educate the community about wildlife in the area. At night, there will be equipment set up so that any burgeoning young astronomers can observe the sky and learn about the constellations that appear. | 2663 Apple Lane, Julian
BeerX San Diego Craft Beer and Music Festival
At BeerX, music, food and several breweries will be spread all over the festival grounds at Waterfront Park this Saturday. The festival includes unlimited sampling of more than 100 craft beers from 50 local and regional breweries for two hours from 2-4 p.m, and an hour of early admission with exclusive tastings for VIP ticketholders. Guests can also enjoy performances from Chicano Batman, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Los Tortugas and bites from San Diego restaurants like Lia’s Lumpia and Doggos Gus. Explore ticket options here. | 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero
August 20-21
Annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational
Having raised nearly $10 million over the last 29 years for cancer research, which has helped thousands of patients through treatments, trials and discoveries, the annual Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational continues its philanthropic mission again this year. The festivities begin with a sponsor party at 6 p.m. at Scripps Seaside Forum at Scripps Institution of Oceanography before surfers and scientists team up at the invitational on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m at Scripps Pier. All proceeds will go to Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Heath while those in the water surf for science. | 8650 Kennel Way, La Jolla
August 21-22
CaddyHack Golf Festival and Gala
The CaddyHack Golf Festival and Gala is a two-day fundraiser raising money for Boys to Men Mentoring, a local nonprofit that helps mentor hundreds of underserved teenage boys in the area. The gala will be hosted at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe on August 21 and feature retro-themed outfits, live music, entertainment, food, drinks and a silent and live auction. The next day, head to the course for their Caddyshack-themed charity golf festival which will include over 20 local bands, specialty dishes, craft beer and plenty of fun surprises at every hole. | 15150 San Dieguito Road, Rancho Santa Fe
