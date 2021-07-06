The first garment I ever sewed was a pair of capri pants in middle school. One leg was red and one was black—yikes! I now design with a much more minimalist style in mind so my garments withstand passing fads and trends. Previously, I was a technical designer, working with factories and designers to make sure the fit and construction of garments were perfect. It had always been a dream of mine to start a clothing line. I even studied apparel design in college, where I designed and sewed a line of women’s swimwear and cover-ups for our senior fashion show.
So many of us dread shopping for or wearing a swimsuit because we can’t find one that fits our body or our style. Quality swimwear to me means it fits well, and the sewing details are intentional and made to last. Siena & Co.’s styles provide more coverage than the average swimsuit, with flattering fits and ethical practices in mind. Our swimwear fabric is made from recycled water bottles, which reduces waste and the production of new synthetic materials. Right now I can’t make these swimsuits 100-percent sustainable or 100-percent out of domestic materials. The adage “progress over perfection” is a great driving force in my work.
Our first style is the Classic Swimdress. It has everything I’ve wanted in one suit. It’s flattering and highlights the female figure without revealing too much. It has many adjustable straps with elastic to help you get the perfect fit for you, and the attached skirt is a feminine way to feel confident whether you’re sunbathing, dipping your toes in the pool, or chasing a little one on the beach. We also have a reversible wrap top, perfect for nursing, and a bustier swim top. They’re all made to mix and match so you can put together the perfect combination for your preferred fit and style. Soon to come is a high-waisted skirt, shorts, and brief bottoms that are flattering and provide more coverage than the average bottoms out there. Bottom line: I hope women look forward to wearing their Siena and Co. swimsuit because they feel confident in it.
