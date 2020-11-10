Make it bold, but be a minimalist about it. That’s the personal and professional modus operandi of Jessica Ballerstein. “I have always been into fine art, and the way something can be so simple yet make such a statement. That’s how I’ve approached my photography: minimal to noise in the background while having the emotion, person, prop be the bold statement; humbled by the constant reminder of what really matters in life.” She grew up in Queens, New York, and attended college in Boston before heading to San Diego. Here she’s grown her passion into a profession, with a sustainability-first fashion philosophy and a lifestyle grounded in serenity. These are a few of the things that bring her tranquility.
Canon EOS 6D
“For those looking to turn their photography hobby into a profession, I highly recommend this camera for its great full frame. Get it with a 30 millimeter lens.”
$1,399
Lakshmi Fragrance Oil
“The Goddess Line has the best essential oil fragrances. The scents are heavenly and they stay on. Plus, they’re roll-ons, which makes them easy to carry around.”
$35
Solange Earrings
“Thread Spun is a go-to for all of my sustainable lifestyle needs. They have the dopest home goods, earthy outfits, and accessories. Consider these earrings I recently picked up.”
$32, Thread Spun (Encinitas)
Passion Planner
“Despite an eventful 2020, I was still able to crush goals I had for the year with my passion planner from Pigment.”
$30, Pigment (Liberty Station, North Park, One Paseo)
The Alchemist
“Verbatim has the best used book collection I’ve ever encountered. It’s my favorite bookshop in San Diego. Take a look for yourself and, if it’s on hand, purchase The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. It’s so inspiring.”
Price upon request, Verbatim (North Park)
Palo Santo
“I have a little meditation space with all of my favorite things—plants, sage, palo santo, oracle cards. I love palo santo, and I get them at Sommeil Boutique, located in Sleep Bedder. They have a lot of natural products, as well as oils, smudge sticks, and stones.”
$3 per stick, Sommeil Boutique (North Park)
Theragun
“This has been a huge help in my workout recovery. I have lots of muscle tension, so Therabody’s Theragun Elite helps me continue being active.”
$399
Lume Deodorant
“I’ve used natural deodorant before and none of them are as effective as Lume. It’s also baking soda free for those with sensitive skin.”
$14
