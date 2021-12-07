Whether you prefer to go big at the mall, shop small at our local boutiques, or stay cozy at home by shopping online, our gift guide this year covers all your bases. From stocking stuffers to big gift moments, you can make your list, check it twice, and let these pages be your guide for taking care of all the rest.
Shop Online
Chefs Threesome cooking oils (from Local Chef Brian Malarkey), Chefs Life $30
Luz de Sur face oil, Vamigas, $34
Pül SmartCap, Pül Hydration, $99
Violet Chocolate Bar, Native Poppy x Deux Cranes, $12
Wireless Charging Pad, Hang Accessories, $25.99
Sirocco Fort Knocks (polarized) Knockaround, $30
Cheetah Vida Bag, Rais Case, $280
AquaTerra Jasper Bracelet, LeahJessica Jewelry, $55
Coda Classic, Coda Wines, $19.95
Frame Weaving Kit and Class, The Crafter’s Box, $65 monthly subscription
Luxe Collection Torrey Pines Soy Candle, Bella Vie, $52
Mindful Collection, Little Renegades, $99
Spicy dried fruits, Chuza, $5
Luca Hat, Friends of Friends Hat Co., $180
Limited Edition Soothing Lavender Rub, Anshi, $29.99-54.99
Shop Small
Sun Salve, Sunshine Rituals, $44
Carafe and Cup Set, Clay and Craft, $135
Organic Cheese Plate, Clay and Craft, $30
Christmas Tree Incense Holder, Thread and Seed, 2-tier $26, 3-tier $39.95
Bink Day Bottle, Communal Coffee, $36
Plant Babe zipper bag, Sew Loka, $18
Frida Apron, Bazaar Del Mundo, $120
Pearl Drop necklace, Child of Wild, $68
Nourish Serum, Saffron & Sage, $88
Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora by Bryant Terry
Solid oiled leather slides by Mohinders, Threadspun, $165
Moon Batch Candle, Child of Wild, $34
Hand and Body Soap 2-1 Duo, The Nada Shop, $24
Vodka and Mixer Infuser, $16, Bixby & Ball
Rattan and Brass Bottle Opener, Bixby & Ball, $15
Cocktail Shaker with Rattan Sleeve, Bixby and Ball, $22
At-Home Facial Package, Shop Good, $38-100
Plant, Pot and Stand, Wild Island Collective; Plant - varies, Stand - $50, Pot - $47
Evie 3-piece set, Salt Culture, $94
Cable Knit beanies with Rob Machado pins, Salt Culture, $35
Shop Big
Diamond Jolie Necklace, Gorjana, $250
Karmer reversible leather belt, Ted Baker (Westfield UTC), $85
Miles pet sets, Room & Board (Westfield UTC), $45-185
Long Sleeve Sea Tee, Allbirds (Westfield UTC), $58
Black Camo Sunday Performance Jogger by Vuori, West of Camden (One Paseo), $90
Black Pebbled Malone shoes by Clae, West of Camden (One Paseo), $170
The Jetsetter Joggers, Albion (Westfield UTC), $88
Halifax candle holders, Room & Board (Westfield UTC), $45-150
Black Onyx Georgia, Marrow Fine (One Paseo), $1,950
Medicine Ball, Tru Grit Fitness, $75.99-105.99
