Move aside, fiddle leaf fig. According to Landmark Plant Co. Manager Abby Miller, this less temperamental houseplant is taking your Instagrammable place. It comes in many sizes, from 6 inches to 5 feet, and hues such as ruby, burgundy, and Tineke (yellow). Here, Miller fills out our tip sheet on the rubber tree.
Green Thumb: Optional
Like most figs, the rubber tree can withstand the elements indoors or out. They’ll grow slower inside, but you can better control their environment, which doesn’t require much effort at all. Best news: They can withstand low light! Place them in any room you’d like.
Lighting Requirements
Bright, indirect light is the ticket to get those waxy leaves growing quickest. A hack: Wipe or mist dust off the leaves every few weeks to ensure they can soak up all the sun’s energy.
Watering Requirements
Once or twice a month is enough; just be sure the soil dries out between watering. With large plants, dampness can be difficult to gauge since the dirt is so deep. Keep a moisture meter in the soil to get the clearest read on whether your tree is thirsty.
When to Repot
Once the roots start peeking out of the soil, it’s time to get a bigger pot. And since these trees can get bulky, it’s best to keep them in a plastic pot for easy transfer. Lay the potted tree on its side, then squeeze the outside of the pot to loosen up the root ball. Wiggle the tree out and transplant it into a larger container with well-draining soil.
Price
$20–$220
Landmark Plant Co.
495 Leucadia Boulevard, Leucadia
321 South Coast Highway, Oceanside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.