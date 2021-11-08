“We didn’t know anything about hats when we started Greenpacha. That was 11 years ago, as a way to be closer to my sister and partner, Julieta, who was living in Ecuador at the time. During a surf trip we were introduced to the Panama hat trail. We were fascinated by the story and the natural process of getting the straw. Then we met the weavers and that was it. We were in creative awe. We focus on the toquilla palm-weaving tradition to make our hats: They are the finest straw hats that exist. They are light, foldable, and they smell really good, like nature—even when you sweat. Each hat is made by hand, outdoors. So the sun, rain, and wind are infused in the product when it’s made, as well as the energy and skill of the weaver. This is why the creative process of our hats is so beautiful.”
—Florencia Gomez Gerbi, owner of Greenpacha
“People don’t really know how hats are made. It’s a very intense process. There are different techniques to shape a hat; from hand blocking, also known as hand shaping; to industrial manufacturing overseas. We fit somewhere in the middle. We are hand-making hats locally using early-20th-century manufacturing techniques. And we’re opening a new store in Oceanside, at 1931 South Coast Highway, with our good friends from Sunshine Rituals and Monthly Rituals. Swing by and see us.”
—Brett Simmons, owner of Friends of Friends Hat Co.
“A haberdashery was a store that sold men’s accessories back in the days of ‘dandies,’ which were really just men who appreciated fashion and accessorizing. Back then every man, dandy or not, needed a hat. I have always loved hats, and I’ve always taken to different modalities of art pretty well. I’d expressed wanting to learn how to make hats, and my wife signed me up for a course at a local college. From there I watched some videos and just sort of figured it out. Watching the way a hat transforms someone is the best feeling. I’ve seen it bring the most amazing energy and attitude out of people. It’s like watching a king or queen put on their crown.”
— Damien Ducommun, owner of Haberdash
