Diane Powers Owner of Bazaar del Mundo shops and restaurant group

Diane has a background in interior design and during the holidays, she sure shows it. “I love to decorate my home for the holidays. I can never stop at just one Christmas tree—in fact, one year I had seven trees, each decorated in a different style.” If you’ve ever frequented the shops at Bazaar del Mundo, none of this should come as a surprise.

Diane, a San Diego native, had the vision for her kaleidoscopic shopping center in 1968 as Old Town’s loving homage to all things Mexican culture and crafts. To find that just-right gift for the wanderluster in your life, she suggests: “Always try to look at the individual—their style, the things they love, their hobbies, the colors they like—and try to personalize gifts in that way.”

Silk Scarf

“Who doesn’t enjoy wearable art? Bazaar del Mundo carries a variety of colors and styles of these beautiful hand-painted scarves from local artists Dan Dee Silk.” $36

Travel Books

“I love browsing Barnes & Noble’s travel section and picking out guides for those who are getting ready to visit—or have always wanted to visit—a specific country for the first time. It provides them with wonderful inspiration and information!” $25, barnesandnoble.com

Pendleton Blanket

“Another Southwestern favorite, Pendleton blankets are something I regularly gift in bright colors to my female friends and more earthy colors to men.” $269, bazaardelmundoshops.com

Crossbody Purse

“Crossbody purses are perfect for traveling, especially the Leaders in Leather collection. All are handmade, hand tooled, or hand stamped by amazing Paraguayan leather artisans.” $110, bazaardelmundoshops.com

Silver Earrings

“The American Southwest continues to make a fashion comeback. I admire the boldness of these sterling silver earrings. All of our silver and turquoise jewelry is handmade by Native American artists. They’re very boho chic.” $165, bazaardelmundoshops.com

The New Bohemians by Justina Blakeney

“Justina Blakeney’s The New Bohemians is the perfect design book for color lovers, wanderlusters, and those who like to think outside the box.” $35

Rolling Suitcase

“A well-made ‘rolly’ is essential for frequent travelers. I try to find ones in bright colors or patterns that fit the person’s style—like Away’s sea-green carry-on—they’re also easier to spot at baggage claim.” $225

Ruana

“Ruanas make for great travel wear, and they’re one size fits all. Bazaar del Mundo stocks up these fashion staples year-round in a large selection of seasonally appropriate materials and designs.” $240