The Machados Rob, humanitarian, entrepreneur, professional surfer Sophie, owner of HØM, Salt Culture, The Salty Garage, and Jaxton the Label Rose, clothing designer, model Jaxton, art lover, action sports enthusiast

Like many of us, this blended family has been forced to embrace a more grounded lifestyle in 2020. For the Machados, that meant fostering a greater appreciation for their Cardiff-by-the-Sea home—which naturally led them to another new venture: House of Machado (HØM). Still in its infancy, HØM will be a collection of the iconic surfer family’s favorite things.

As Sophie explains: “After traveling across the globe for decades and immersing ourselves in other cultures, we have found there truly is no place like home. We believe that the most important work you will ever do will be within the walls of your own home.” That includes memories made during the holidays. Draw inspiration from each family member’s holiday wish list to find that perfect present for the mom, dad, daughter, or son on your shopping list.

Sophie’s Holiday Wish List

Braun Made cheese board

“Austin Braun is a craftsman with an incredible eye who creates incredible wood pieces. He has made everything from our dining room table to our cheese boards and side tables.” Price upon request

The Mountain Baker by Mini Council & Kimmy Fasani

“This cookbook is from our dear friends from Mammoth who own a bakery and make the best baked goods!” $21

Rob’s Holiday Wish List

Jacket

“I enjoy a down jacket in the fall and winter and am super stoked to add Vuori’s ‘Topanga’ insulation jacket in Oregano to my closet. It’s water resistant and keeps me warm before and after winter surf sessions.” $198

Polaroid film

“I love to take a variety of cameras on my trips and to holiday events. Polaroid makes film even for their vintage cameras. It’s something I always ask for.” Prices vary

Rose’s Holiday Wish List

Beach towel

“Who doesn’t love a beach towel that is multifunctional? I always take one with me on trips to wrap up in on flights, lay out for picnics, or simply dry off with. This is Skova’s ‘Napoli’ blanket and towel.” $68

Bag

“Beis bags are a must! They are functional and chic, like Beis’s ‘The Crossbody’ in Cognac Croc. I never leave the house without one.” $58

Jaxton’s Holiday Wish List

Art kit

“I love to make art, and this kit has so much cool stuff you can make almost anything.” Kid Made Modern “Studio in a Box” art supply kit, $40

Electric bike

“My electric bike is my second best friend, other than my tortoise, Dude. I love how easy they are to ride and how much fun they are.” Stacyc “Brushless 16Edrive” bike, price upon request