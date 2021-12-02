Danielle Black Lyons

AGE: 39

NEIGHBORHOOD: Oceanside

JOB: Cofounder, Textured Waves

For Danielle Black Lyons, nothing’s more grounding than the water. It’s where she spends most of her time—on a surfboard, that is. “I have a slight obsession with wetsuits and swimwear,” she confesses. “I invest more in my surf wardrobe than the one on land.”

But when she does go ashore, she advocates for more women like her to embrace the aquatic lifestyle through Textured Waves, a surf collective she cofounded in 2019.

“We found a shared frustration in the lack of documentation of Black and brown female surfers. So we created a digital community through our Instagram page, documenting surf stories through imagery, music, and storytelling.”

