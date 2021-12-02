For Danielle Black Lyons, nothing’s more grounding than the water. It’s where she spends most of her time—on a surfboard, that is. “I have a slight obsession with wetsuits and swimwear,” she confesses. “I invest more in my surf wardrobe than the one on land.”
But when she does go ashore, she advocates for more women like her to embrace the aquatic lifestyle through Textured Waves, a surf collective she cofounded in 2019.
“We found a shared frustration in the lack of documentation of Black and brown female surfers. So we created a digital community through our Instagram page, documenting surf stories through imagery, music, and storytelling.”
“My rose quartz gua sha is one of my favorite tools to relax my facial muscles and help with inflammation. I picked this one up at Encinitas4Equality’s Multicultural Community Collective, a shop in Leucadia filled with wares from a mixture of vendors, artists, and makers of color.”
“The nine-foot-two Daily Driver from Birdom Surfboards is my favorite board in my quiver and a good all-arounder. Everything is made by hand from start to finish by owner Kodai Nishijima. You can find them at Progression Surf in Encinitas.”
“Seea’s Sydney 2mm long jane and Rincon jacket are my favorite Yulex wetsuits to wear as we transition from summer to fall weather. I love everything this small, women-owned business in San Clemente creates. Everything is made to function in the surf and is a flattering fit.”
“I use Sun Bum Curls & Waves Styling Cream post-surf to keep my hair in good condition and to lock in the individual shape of my curls. They have a very cute shop at their Encinitas headquarters on South Coast Highway.”
Deodorant
“Axilla Natural Deodorant in tea tree and lavender is awesome. It comes in reusable packaging, lasts forever, and is made for sensitive skin. I get mine from Reap & Sow in South Oceanside.”
Surfboard fin
“The ten-inch Donald Takayama DT Flex Fin is an essential piece of surf equipment for any longboard quiver, allowing for the best performance and flex on the wave. The business is based in Oceanside.”
Crossbody
“Rais Case hand-makes beautiful and timeless leather bags, like this Vida Crossbody. They’re located at The Rising Co., a cute shop on South Coast Highway in Oceanside.”
Surfboard
Wetsuit and Jacket
Styling Cream
Ringer tee
“My favorite tees come from this Leucadia-based brand, Her Waves. They work with female artists to design surf-inspired tops, tanks, and sweatshirts, including this Wave Dancer Ringer Tee.”
